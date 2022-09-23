Dundee housebuilder escapes primary school payments after appeal By Jake Keith September 23 2022, 2.01pm Updated: September 25 2022, 11.30am 3 Completed homes at the development in Ballumbie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president 8 Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee 0 Dundee gardener killed after decision to cut hedge under overhead power line Xplore Dundee cancels more than 50 buses: List of affected routes 8 Ellie Diamond: Dundee drag queen pays tribute to RuPaul co-star Cherry Valentine 0 More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author