Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cruise ship that carries 1,000 passengers made a pit stop in Dundee in the middle of an excursion round northern Europe.

Nicko Cruises’ CMV Vasco da Gama arrived in the City of Discovery in the early hours of Sunday morning as it travelled from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

The 219 metre-long ship is in the middle of an 11-day excursion, starting and ending in Kiel, Germany and stopping in cities including Copenhagen, Stavanger and Bergen.

Currently sailing for Cruise & Maritime Voyages and registered in Madeira, Portugal, the ship was completed in 1993 and previously sailed for Holland America Line as MS Statendam and for P&O Cruises Australia as Pacific Eden.

With 550 crew members and featuring leisure and spa facilities, the ship is set for warmer climates in 2023, with excursions along the Canary Islands and the south Iberian coast available to holidaymakers to book.

The Courier photographer Steven MacDougall was on hand to take images of the Vasco da Gama as it made the Tay its temporary home.