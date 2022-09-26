Mick Grahame obituary: Dundee journalist and member of popular band The Gie Gordons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Mick Grahame obituary: Dundee journalist and member of popular band The Gie Gordons

By Chris Ferguson
September 26 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 26 2022, 11.01am
Mick Grahame.
Mick Grahame.

Mick Grahame, one of the creative forces behind some of Britain’s most successful children’s publications, has died aged 85.

He worked on famous titles such as Wizard, Hotspur and Rover during their heyday of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Mick’s career with publisher DC Thomson lasted almost 40 years.

He was also a skilled musician who gained a high public profile playing in Dundee and around Scotland.

Mick Grahame, at the piano with the band The Gie Gordons.

Mick had also been a lifelong golfer, a keen bowler and curler.

He was born James McKenzie Grahame in November 1936, the only son of James and Margaret. His sister was Elspeth.

He grew up in Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee, during the days of Second World War rationing.

At Morgan Academy, where he attended for his primary and secondary education, Mick excelled at music.

He played piano, featured in many school concerts and had a great love of classical music.

Mick Grahame, back row, fourth from left with a DC Thomson football team.
Mick Grahame, back row, fourth from left, with a DC Thomson football team.

After taking his Highers, Mick left school and began his career with DC Thomson, working as a sub editor on boys’ papers in 1953.

He combined his weekday work with the publisher with weekend appearances with The Gie Gordons Scottish country music band.

In 1954 he was called up for National Service with the RAF and spent the next two years as a radar operator at Manston in Kent before resuming his career in journalism.

Apart from playing in his band, Mick continued his love of golf, playing with the Press Club in Monifieth before becoming a member at Abertay and, latterly, Grange and Broughty.

Marriage

It was at DC Thomson that he met his future wife, Linda, who worked in the art department.

They got engaged in December 1963, married at Fintry Parish Church in March 1965 and held their reception at the new Angus Hotel.

The couple began married life in Burn Street, Dundee, and went on to have two of a family, Scott in 1966 and David in 1968.

Still playing with the band, which was in high demand at functions, Mick was recognised around Dundee.

The family enjoyed driving holidays in the Highlands or as far as Cornwall and the couple were welcoming hosts to visitors to their home.

Mick and Linda Grahame.
Mick and Linda Grahame.

During the 1970s, Mick’s band had a nine-year residency in the Craigtay Hotel.

A decade later he added curling and bowling to his list of hobbies and, in 1992, took early retirement from DC Thomson.

This afforded him plenty of leisure time which he and Linda filled with family time, sport, music and travel.

For a period from 1995 Mick worked as a starter at Monifieth golf links. He gave that up in 2001, the same year he stopped playing in the band.

Arthritis forced him to give up golf in 2011, a sport he began to play with his father at Caird Park in 1943 with cut down clubs.

Mick is survived by Linda, Scott and David and grandchildren Lauchie, Brodie, Eve and Kate.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Editor's Picks