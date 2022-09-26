Mick Grahame obituary: Dundee journalist and member of popular band The Gie Gordons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mick Grahame, one of the creative forces behind some of Britain’s most successful children’s publications, has died aged 85.

He worked on famous titles such as Wizard, Hotspur and Rover during their heyday of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Mick’s career with publisher DC Thomson lasted almost 40 years.

He was also a skilled musician who gained a high public profile playing in Dundee and around Scotland.

Mick had also been a lifelong golfer, a keen bowler and curler.

He was born James McKenzie Grahame in November 1936, the only son of James and Margaret. His sister was Elspeth.

He grew up in Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee, during the days of Second World War rationing.

At Morgan Academy, where he attended for his primary and secondary education, Mick excelled at music.

He played piano, featured in many school concerts and had a great love of classical music.

After taking his Highers, Mick left school and began his career with DC Thomson, working as a sub editor on boys’ papers in 1953.

He combined his weekday work with the publisher with weekend appearances with The Gie Gordons Scottish country music band.

In 1954 he was called up for National Service with the RAF and spent the next two years as a radar operator at Manston in Kent before resuming his career in journalism.

Apart from playing in his band, Mick continued his love of golf, playing with the Press Club in Monifieth before becoming a member at Abertay and, latterly, Grange and Broughty.

Marriage

It was at DC Thomson that he met his future wife, Linda, who worked in the art department.

They got engaged in December 1963, married at Fintry Parish Church in March 1965 and held their reception at the new Angus Hotel.

The couple began married life in Burn Street, Dundee, and went on to have two of a family, Scott in 1966 and David in 1968.

Still playing with the band, which was in high demand at functions, Mick was recognised around Dundee.

The family enjoyed driving holidays in the Highlands or as far as Cornwall and the couple were welcoming hosts to visitors to their home.

During the 1970s, Mick’s band had a nine-year residency in the Craigtay Hotel.

A decade later he added curling and bowling to his list of hobbies and, in 1992, took early retirement from DC Thomson.

This afforded him plenty of leisure time which he and Linda filled with family time, sport, music and travel.

For a period from 1995 Mick worked as a starter at Monifieth golf links. He gave that up in 2001, the same year he stopped playing in the band.

Arthritis forced him to give up golf in 2011, a sport he began to play with his father at Caird Park in 1943 with cut down clubs.

Mick is survived by Linda, Scott and David and grandchildren Lauchie, Brodie, Eve and Kate.

You can read the family’s announcement here.