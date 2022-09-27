Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Margaret Ingram, who received the Queen’s Maundy Award in 2021 for exemplary Christian service, has died aged 93.

A resident of Dundee since her marriage to the late Ross Ingram in 1954, she made many important contributions to the life of her church over 75 years of membership.

Margaret first came to Dundee from Careston in Angus to train as a primary teacher at the end of the Second World War.

She met her future husband, Ross, in the Bible class of the then St Paul’s Church in, Nethergate.

Service to Kirk

Margaret later became one of the first female church elders and served until well into her 80s at what became Meadowside St Paul’s Church.

Her work with the Church of Scotland included serving as a member of Dundee Presbytery over a number of years.

Through her church she became heavily involved in the Guild, first as a member, then as president of her local branch and later served twice over the years as Guild Council President.

She was a supply primary teacher throughout the 1960s and later shared her skills in knitting and sewing as a needlework teacher at Downfield Primary School.

Margaret also volunteered as a Brownie leader of the St Paul’s Pack and, in time, became a district commissioner of the Guide movement.

When the church opened the Cornerstone Coffee House, an outreach project of the church for 21 years, Margaret became heavily involved in the day-to-day running.

She will be remembered for the fresh scones and tray bakes she provided each day as well as for serving customers.

Welcoming

Margaret was a key member of the team who opened the Night Kirk at Meadowside St Paul’s, providing a space for quiet reflection and a nourishing plate of stovies.

She was also a welcoming presence for the homeless, providing food for members of the Big Issue Club which met in the church halls.

Many of them would recognise her as she went about the town and she always had a cheery word for them.

Latterly, into her late 80s, she served as property convener of Meadowside St Paul’s and regularly provided coffee and home baking for the Total Recall Choir which met weekly in the church hall.

Musical interests

She enjoyed singing as a member of Dundee Choral Union and, with her husband, was a regular supporter of the Scottish National Orchestra.

Margaret always underestimated the impact of her service to the church but she was a much-loved member of the Meadowside St Paul’s church community.

She is survived by her daughters Ann and Fiona and their families.

