Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others

By Chris Ferguson
September 27 2022, 10.30am
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.

Margaret Ingram, who received the Queen’s Maundy Award in 2021 for exemplary Christian service, has died aged 93.

A resident of Dundee since her marriage to the late Ross Ingram in 1954, she made many important contributions to the life of her church over 75 years of membership.

Margaret  first came to Dundee from Careston in Angus to train as a primary teacher at the end of the Second World War.

She met her future husband, Ross, in the Bible class of the then St Paul’s Church in, Nethergate.

Service to Kirk

Margaret later became one of the first female church elders and served until well into her 80s at what became Meadowside St Paul’s Church.

Her work with the Church of Scotland included serving as a member of Dundee Presbytery over a number of years.

Through her church she became heavily involved in the Guild, first as a member, then as president of her local branch and later served twice over the years as Guild Council President.

She was a supply primary teacher throughout the 1960s and later shared her skills in knitting and sewing as a needlework teacher at Downfield Primary School.

Margaret Ingram in 2021 with the Maundy award from the Queen.

Margaret also volunteered as a Brownie leader of the St Paul’s Pack and, in time, became a district commissioner of the Guide movement.

When the church opened the Cornerstone Coffee House, an outreach project of the church for 21 years, Margaret became heavily involved in the day-to-day running.

She will be remembered for the fresh scones and tray bakes she provided each day as well as for serving customers.

Welcoming

Margaret was a key member of the team who opened the Night Kirk at Meadowside St Paul’s, providing a space for quiet reflection and a nourishing plate of stovies.

She was also a welcoming presence for the homeless, providing food for members of the Big Issue Club which met in the church halls.

Many of them would recognise her as she went about the town and she always had a cheery word for them.

Latterly, into her late 80s, she served as property convener of Meadowside St Paul’s and regularly provided coffee and home baking for the Total Recall Choir which met weekly in the church hall.

Musical interests

She enjoyed singing as a member of Dundee Choral Union and, with her husband, was a regular supporter of the Scottish National Orchestra.

Margaret always underestimated the impact of her service to the church but she was a much-loved member of the Meadowside St Paul’s church community.

She is survived by her daughters Ann and Fiona and their families.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 27092022. Courier Daily Main Art . Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 26/09/2022
LISTEN: How two new developments in Dundee could bring more tourists to the city
Courier News - Dundee - Jake Keith story - CR0038518 - Consultation event for Dundee FC's proposed new stadium development next to Camperdown Park. Plans will be on display with officials in attendance. Picture Shows; members of the public viewing the plans were invited to make their views known, Landmark Hotel, Dykes of Gray Road, Dundee, 26th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee FC stadium plans: Fan reaction as designs go on public display
3
Beauty therapist Agne Balciene
Dundee beauty therapist avoids Register after sending revenge porn to lover's wife
Ken Pringle remembers when Nazis bombed Birkhill in Angus.
'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation
0
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy
1
Courier News - Dundee - Jake Keith story - CR0038518 - Consultation event for Dundee FC's proposed new stadium development next to Camperdown Park. Plans will be on display with officials in attendance. Picture Shows; members of the public viewing the plans were invited to make their views known, Landmark Hotel, Dykes of Gray Road, Dundee, 26th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee stadium: Further details about new 15,000-seater ground revealed at public event
0
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
John Nelms insists 'we'll get it built' as new Dundee stadium plans revealed to…
0
photo shows Andrew Batchelor with a microphone, in front of a computer screen with the words This Dundonian Life written on it.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: This Dundonian Life is a chance to put our city on the…
0
The taxi crashed into a sign on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Taxi driver issued fine for careless driving after crash involving ambulance in Dundee
Residents in Dundee are having their water supplies affected.
Burst water main affecting supplies to homes in Dundee repaired
0

More from The Courier

New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0
Ex-Paratrooper Thomas McCabe appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pensioner terrified taxi driver with firearms in Fife - for SECOND time
Glamis House Glenrothes care home
Resident at crisis-hit Glenrothes home left 18 hours without care
0

Editor's Picks