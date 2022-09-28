Land Rover featured in James Bond film to visit Dundee Museum of Transport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Land Rover used in the James Bond film Skyfall will be showcased at Dundee’s Museum of Transport next month.

The Land Rover Defender, one of seven featured in the 2012 film, will be at the museum throughout October as part of the Land Rover Exhibition.

The grey vehicle was driven by Bond (Daniel Craig) during the opening scene of the movie as he chases a mercenary through the streets of Istanbul.

Visitors will be able to see the damage left on the vehicle during filming, including dents on the driver-side door and a smashed windscreen.

A number of other Land Rover vehicles will also be included in the exhibition, which tells the story of the iconic British brand throughout the decades.

Kids given free admission to James Bond Land Rover exhibition

Children will be given free admission to both the exhibit and the rest of the museum throughout October, with families encouraged to visit during the school holidays.

Museum members will also be able to visit the exhibition for free.

Dr Paul Jennings, executive director of the museum, said: “This fantastic exhibition will be of interest to those of all ages with famous features like the James Bond Defender as well as a range of unique vehicles delighting transport enthusiasts.

“The new display will usher in a time where many families will be looking for affordable activities and Dundee Museum of Transport is pleased to help offer a great day out at little cost.”

The museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday to Monday.

Adult admission costs £7.50, with cheaper tickets available for pensioners and concessions.