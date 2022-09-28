Land Rover featured in James Bond film to visit Dundee Museum of Transport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Land Rover featured in James Bond film to visit Dundee Museum of Transport

By Matteo Bell
September 28 2022, 2.46pm
The car was used in the 2012 film Skyfall.
The car was used in the 2012 film Skyfall.

A Land Rover used in the James Bond film Skyfall will be showcased at Dundee’s Museum of Transport next month.

The Land Rover Defender, one of seven featured in the 2012 film, will be at the museum throughout October as part of the Land Rover Exhibition.

The grey vehicle was driven by Bond (Daniel Craig) during the opening scene of the movie as he chases a mercenary through the streets of Istanbul.

The Land Rover used in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall.

Visitors will be able to see the damage left on the vehicle during filming, including dents on the driver-side door and a smashed windscreen.

A number of other Land Rover vehicles will also be included in the exhibition, which tells the story of the iconic British brand throughout the decades.

Kids given free admission to James Bond Land Rover exhibition

Children will be given free admission to both the exhibit and the rest of the museum throughout October, with families encouraged to visit during the school holidays.

Museum members will also be able to visit the exhibition for free.

The car will be on display throughout October.

Dr Paul Jennings, executive director of the museum, said: “This fantastic exhibition will be of interest to those of all ages with famous features like the James Bond Defender as well as a range of unique vehicles delighting transport enthusiasts.

“The new display will usher in a time where many families will be looking for affordable activities and Dundee Museum of Transport is pleased to help offer a great day out at little cost.”

The museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday to Monday.

Adult admission costs £7.50, with cheaper tickets available for pensioners and concessions.

