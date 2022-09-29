Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments

By Jake Keith
September 29 2022, 5.34pm Updated: September 29 2022, 7.02pm
Zoe Matheson.

A charity set up in memory of a talented Tayside musician who died aged just 18 is to provide free instruments for locals as a lasting legacy.

The newly-formed Dundee Community Youth Orchestra is on the hunt for pre-loved instruments which it will then pass on to others.

It’s hoped the “instrument amnesty” will see households hand in items such as violins, trumpets or flutes if they are gathering dust in cupboards and lofts.

The idea behind the orchestra came following former Dundee pupil Zoe Matheson’s sad death in 2018, and her family have supported her friends and others to establish a charity.

Zoe ‘very passionate’ about music

It is geared towards school leavers and those aged up to 26 who may struggle without the same musical camaraderie and sense of community experienced while learning.

Family and friends have previously held fundraisers for mental health organisations and music groups in her memory.

The Tayside wide appeal has been organised with the help of Zoe’s mum Tina Black, who says her daughter would have loved the idea of the orchestra.

She said: “Dundee Community Youth Orchestra is something Zoe would definitely have joined and enjoyed.

“Being part of school orchestra, other music ensembles, and generally the love of music and the enjoyment of playing various instruments was a large part of Zoe’s life and she was very passionate about it.

“Over the years my husband and I witnessed the upset and distress felt by the young people at their spring concert prior to leaving school, wondering if this may be the last time they play.

“This is why we wanted to fill the gap for students leaving school.”

Teenager’s shock death

Zoe had been looking forward to beginning her law degree at Aberdeen University when her body was found at her home in Piperdam, just outside Dundee in Angus.

She had just completed her sixth year at Harris Academy.

The skilled musician was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend and her sudden death left them all heartbroken.

Zoe was a talented musician.

But the orchestra is giving those who loved her the chance to create something positive from something she enjoyed.

It’s hoped rehearsals could start as early as next week and anyone with a spare instrument which they no longer need is encouraged to email DundeeCYO@gmail.com or find them on Facebook & Instagram.

Tina says the effort will help a lot of youngsters who want to join an orchestra after leaving school but cannot afford an instrument

She said: “It’s obvious that being in the orchestra has given them (pupils) more than a love of music, it gives them friendship, a support network and something to look forward to and be part of on a weekly basis.”

Some of the members of Dundee Community Youth Orchestra.

Music shops Vintage Strings on Perth Road, and city centre-based Kenny’s Music and Rainbow Music, plus Gilles in Broughty Ferry will accept donations of orchestral instruments to pass onto the group.

Errin Mathieson, one of the charity’s trustees who went to school with Zoe and played in the orchestra with her, said: “So many of us spent our school years making music with each other in school and city-wide orchestras and bands.

“When we left school there was no equivalent for young musicians, who don’t feel confident enough to join larger groups with older adults.”

Erinn, who plays fiddle, added: “Quite a few of those who’ve come along hadn’t touched their instrument since leaving school, and really enjoyed playing together again.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have your instrument anymore, we’ll try and find you one.”

