Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments

A charity set up in memory of a talented Tayside musician who died aged just 18 is to provide free instruments for locals as a lasting legacy.

The newly-formed Dundee Community Youth Orchestra is on the hunt for pre-loved instruments which it will then pass on to others.

It’s hoped the “instrument amnesty” will see households hand in items such as violins, trumpets or flutes if they are gathering dust in cupboards and lofts.

The idea behind the orchestra came following former Dundee pupil Zoe Matheson’s sad death in 2018, and her family have supported her friends and others to establish a charity.

Zoe ‘very passionate’ about music

It is geared towards school leavers and those aged up to 26 who may struggle without the same musical camaraderie and sense of community experienced while learning.

Family and friends have previously held fundraisers for mental health organisations and music groups in her memory.

The Tayside wide appeal has been organised with the help of Zoe’s mum Tina Black, who says her daughter would have loved the idea of the orchestra.

She said: “Dundee Community Youth Orchestra is something Zoe would definitely have joined and enjoyed.

“Being part of school orchestra, other music ensembles, and generally the love of music and the enjoyment of playing various instruments was a large part of Zoe’s life and she was very passionate about it.

“Over the years my husband and I witnessed the upset and distress felt by the young people at their spring concert prior to leaving school, wondering if this may be the last time they play.

“This is why we wanted to fill the gap for students leaving school.”

Teenager’s shock death

Zoe had been looking forward to beginning her law degree at Aberdeen University when her body was found at her home in Piperdam, just outside Dundee in Angus.

She had just completed her sixth year at Harris Academy.

The skilled musician was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend and her sudden death left them all heartbroken.

But the orchestra is giving those who loved her the chance to create something positive from something she enjoyed.

It’s hoped rehearsals could start as early as next week and anyone with a spare instrument which they no longer need is encouraged to email DundeeCYO@gmail.com or find them on Facebook & Instagram.

Tina says the effort will help a lot of youngsters who want to join an orchestra after leaving school but cannot afford an instrument

She said: “It’s obvious that being in the orchestra has given them (pupils) more than a love of music, it gives them friendship, a support network and something to look forward to and be part of on a weekly basis.”

Music shops Vintage Strings on Perth Road, and city centre-based Kenny’s Music and Rainbow Music, plus Gilles in Broughty Ferry will accept donations of orchestral instruments to pass onto the group.

Errin Mathieson, one of the charity’s trustees who went to school with Zoe and played in the orchestra with her, said: “So many of us spent our school years making music with each other in school and city-wide orchestras and bands.

“When we left school there was no equivalent for young musicians, who don’t feel confident enough to join larger groups with older adults.”

Erinn, who plays fiddle, added: “Quite a few of those who’ve come along hadn’t touched their instrument since leaving school, and really enjoyed playing together again.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have your instrument anymore, we’ll try and find you one.”