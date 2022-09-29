Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee By Lindsey Hamilton September 29 2022, 8.35pm Updated: September 30 2022, 8.07am Gavin Liddell. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are searching for missing man Gavin Liddell who was last seen in Dundee city centre seven days ago. Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as they launch an appeal to trace the 42-year-old . Gavin is described by police as being 5ft 10in with short brown hair. Gavin was last seen in the city centre When was last seen in Dundee city centre on September 23 he may have been wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and dark baseball cap. Members of the public with information on the missing man’s disappearance have been asked to come forward. Police Sergeant Chris Grieve from City Centre Police Office, Dundee said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for Gavin. “Anyone with information that could help us trace him or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 101 quoting 1981 of 26 September.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired… Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee 'Unbelievable' £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob's and sexually assaulted her Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where? EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stars reveal how they are helping fans with cost of living… Dundee and Angus entertainer Derek Meikleham remembered Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 5 Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments 6 LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired… 7 Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High… 10 Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing 4 More from The Courier Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,… Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off' Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47 Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow’s watch in ‘devastating’ Kinross raids Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden centre Glenrothes dad who offered to pay ‘schoolgirl’ £10 for nude images banned from being alone with his own children Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers