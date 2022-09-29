Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for missing man Gavin Liddell who was last seen in Dundee city centre seven days ago.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as they launch an appeal to trace the 42-year-old .

Gavin is described by police as being 5ft 10in with short brown hair.

Gavin was last seen in the city centre

When was last seen in Dundee city centre on September 23 he may have been wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and dark baseball cap.

Members of the public with information on the missing man’s disappearance have been asked to come forward.

Police Sergeant Chris Grieve from City Centre Police Office, Dundee said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for Gavin.

“Anyone with information that could help us trace him or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 101 quoting 1981 of 26 September.”