High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site

Police in Dundee are appealing for information after a high-value theft from a local construction site.

Officers say an industrial power washer was stolen from the site at South Powrie, just off Emmock Road, on the border between Angus and Dundee.

The theft was reported on September 29 and is believed to have taken place overnight.

The power washer, worth “well into five figures”, is bright yellow in colour and trailer mounted, with police saying it would have required a vehicle to tow it away from the site.

A Police Scotland spokesperson appealed for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0543 of 29th September.”