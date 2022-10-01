High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site By Alasdair Clark October 1 2022, 10.42am Emmock Road, north of Dundee [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Dundee are appealing for information after a high-value theft from a local construction site. Officers say an industrial power washer was stolen from the site at South Powrie, just off Emmock Road, on the border between Angus and Dundee. The theft was reported on September 29 and is believed to have taken place overnight. The power washer, worth “well into five figures”, is bright yellow in colour and trailer mounted, with police saying it would have required a vehicle to tow it away from the site. A Police Scotland spokesperson appealed for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward. “If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. “Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0543 of 29th September.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented? 2 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying… 5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee - but where are they and how… What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired… Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee 'Unbelievable' £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 3 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 4 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 5 Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from… 6 Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’ 7 7 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe 10 Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats More from The Courier Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the… Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select… Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This… Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Editor's Picks Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee