Dudhope Terrace: Residents campaign for measures to tackle Dundee speeding

Residents are petitioning for traffic-calming measures on a main Dundee road amid fears over speeding.

Frances Smith, who lives on Dudhope Terrace with her 85-year-old dad George, is calling for Dundee City Council to implement measures that will force drivers to slow down.

Frances launched a petition, which has almost 70 signatures, over concerns for people crossing Dudhope Terrace to get to Dudhope Park – and for residents trying to get out their driveways.

She claims that speeding has become more of a problem in recent years.

She said: “My dad is in his 80s, so any time we try go to the park and cross the road I’m so scared he’ll get knocked down.

“I have to look for cars miles away before crossing.

“I’ve nearly been knocked down as well. I was on the road and someone swung round Inverlaw Place and slammed on the brakes when they saw me.

Cars ‘like bullets’

“You can hear the cars – they’re like bullets going along the road. It’s ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier a number of traffic surveys have been carried out to establish speeds in the area – which showed “some drivers are exceeding the 30mph speed limit”.

The local authority is now arranging for a mobile vehicle-activated sign to be placed on Dudhope Terrace to “help remind drivers of the speed limit”.

It says the situation will continue to be monitored.

However, Frances – who fears cars are driving at up to 60mph at times – believes more needs to be done.

She said: “A zebra crossing would enable people to cross safely but hopefully it would slow people down as well.

“You’ve got loads of dog walkers, children, skateboarders, so really there should be something where people can cross.”

Fellow resident Charlie Maddison, who has lived on Dudhope Terrace for more than 20 years, said: “I live on the corner of Inverlaw Place and you have drivers that plough round the corner and almost turn into you.

“It’s dangerous coming out of our driveway – people don’t slow down.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve seen a hell of a lot of bad crashes on that corner of Inverlaw Place and Dudhope Terrace.”

Coldside councillor Mark Flynn attended a recent community council meeting in the area to hear the concerns of residents.

He said: “Speeding surveys most recently showed that the average speeds weren’t excessive, however we always look to how it affects the community.

“Because we have a major park there, we have to take that into consideration.

“Although it’s an artery, there’s a 30mph limit – but that’s a Police Scotland issue to enforce, not the council.

“I’ve considered the concerns of the residents and I think it’s an opportunity to investigate better ways to cross the road.”