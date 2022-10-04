Dudhope Terrace: Residents campaign for measures to tackle Dundee speeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dudhope Terrace: Residents campaign for measures to tackle Dundee speeding

By Amie Flett
October 4 2022, 10.28am Updated: October 4 2022, 1.17pm
Dudhope Terrace residents Alan Morrison, George Smith, Stuart Booker, Charlie Maddison, Andy Flavell and Frances Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dudhope Terrace residents Alan Morrison, George Smith, Stuart Booker, Charlie Maddison, Andy Flavell and Frances Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Residents are petitioning for traffic-calming measures on a main Dundee road amid fears over speeding.

Frances Smith, who lives on Dudhope Terrace with her 85-year-old dad George, is calling for Dundee City Council to implement measures that will force drivers to slow down.

Frances launched a petition, which has almost 70 signatures, over concerns for people crossing Dudhope Terrace to get to Dudhope Park – and for residents trying to get out their driveways.

She claims that speeding has become more of a problem in recent years.

Frances with dad George.
Frances with dad George. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She said: “My dad is in his 80s, so any time we try go to the park and cross the road I’m so scared he’ll get knocked down.

“I have to look for cars miles away before crossing.

“I’ve nearly been knocked down as well. I was on the road and someone swung round Inverlaw Place and slammed on the brakes when they saw me.

Cars ‘like bullets’

“You can hear the cars – they’re like bullets going along the road. It’s ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier a number of traffic surveys have been carried out to establish speeds in the area – which showed “some drivers are exceeding the 30mph speed limit”.

The local authority is now arranging for a mobile vehicle-activated sign to be placed on Dudhope Terrace to “help remind drivers of the speed limit”.

Inverlaw Place junction.
Residents say the junction with Inverlaw Place is a particular area of concern. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It says the situation will continue to be monitored.

However, Frances – who fears cars are driving at up to 60mph at times – believes more needs to be done.

She said: “A zebra crossing would enable people to cross safely but hopefully it would slow people down as well.

Residents of Dudhope Terrace in Dundee.
The residents want better options for crossing the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“You’ve got loads of dog walkers, children, skateboarders, so really there should be something where people can cross.”

Fellow resident Charlie Maddison, who has lived on Dudhope Terrace for more than 20 years, said: “I live on the corner of Inverlaw Place and you have drivers that plough round the corner and almost turn into you.

“It’s dangerous coming out of our driveway – people don’t slow down.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve seen a hell of a lot of bad crashes on that corner of Inverlaw Place and Dudhope Terrace.”

Coldside councillor Mark Flynn attended a recent community council meeting in the area to hear the concerns of residents.

He said: “Speeding surveys most recently showed that the average speeds weren’t excessive, however we always look to how it affects the community.

Coldside councillor Mark Flynn.
Coldside councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Because we have a major park there, we have to take that into consideration.

“Although it’s an artery, there’s a 30mph limit – but that’s a Police Scotland issue to enforce, not the council.

“I’ve considered the concerns of the residents and I think it’s an opportunity to investigate better ways to cross the road.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who 'hunted him down like pack…
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
A scene from the film Family Fugue.
Perthshire artist's latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and…
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
Rescue dog Marcusa, who is safely back home after going missing for five days in Dundee.
Sardines and hotdogs used to catch runaway Dundee rescue puppy
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
The Cox Stack has been a pillar of the community for over 150 years.
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded 'exceptional' by health inspectors
4

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks