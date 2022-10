Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly 30 trains between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow have been cancelled due to heavy rain.

Services between Tayside and the central belt face disruption until the end of Tuesday because of speed restrictions on the line.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain on Tuesday morning, affecting western parts of the country.

A separate weather warning covering the northern half of the UK has been issued for strong winds on Wednesday.

This graph from our specialist @metdesk forecasters shows the amount of rain we expect to see over this week. Many of those same areas will see 100mm+ in the first 7 days alone – that’s 50% higher than usual. /4 pic.twitter.com/GJwF6aMALM — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 4, 2022

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “Due to the very heavy rain across parts of the country, ScotRail train services have been subject to delays and cancellations.

“We’re advising customers to check their journey on our app or website before they travel.”

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen faced delays earlier in the day but are now running as normal.

List of cancelled ScotRail services

As of 9am, the following services had been cancelled:

07:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 08:48

07:12 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 08:56

07:43 Arbroath to Glasgow Queen Street due 09:56

08:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 09:39

09:08 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 10:46

09:15 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 10:53

10:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 11:50

10:18 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 11:53

11:11 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 12:48

11:15 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 13:01

12:11 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 13:50

12:15 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 13:53

13:10 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 14:54

13:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 14:48

14:12 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 15:53

14:14 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 15:54

15:11 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 16:54

15:15 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 16:56

16:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Arbroath due 18:24

16:16 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 17:58

17:07 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 18:52

17:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 18:55

18:05 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 19:55

18:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 19:50

19:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 20:52

19:14 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 20:56

21:15 Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street due 22:56

23:10 Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee due 00:44