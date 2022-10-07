Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe

By Amie Flett
October 7 2022, 3.45pm
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.

A Dundee road will remain closed until the end of next week as road surface repairs are carried out following a burst water pipe.

Thousands of people were left without water on Wednesday night after a main water pipe burst on Longhaugh Road near the junction at Pitkerro Road.

The rupture created a large hole in the road, causing a flood near the Iceland supermarket.

Flooding at Longhaugh Road.

Engineers worked through the night to restore supplies after 9,500 homes were left with no water.

Repairs to the water main were completed shortly after 6am on Thursday but some people did not see their water return until 5pm that day.

The road remains closed while work to restore the surface goes under way.

Diversions are currently in place towards Fintry for those travelling west and Whitfield for those going east of Longhaugh Road.

‘Significant’ damage to Longhaugh Road in Dundee

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water and our contractors will be working over the coming days and into next week to repair and reinstate the road surface.

“The impact on the road has been significant and our priority is to ensure a high standard of reinstatement across a relatively extensive area affected.

“While we will seek to re-open the road as early as we can, the nature of the work means that we expect this to be towards the end of next week.

Longhaugh road is expected to remain closed until the end of next week.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the continuing road closure and thank road users for their patience while our team works to achieve a long-lasting repair.”

