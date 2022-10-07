Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee road will remain closed until the end of next week as road surface repairs are carried out following a burst water pipe.

Thousands of people were left without water on Wednesday night after a main water pipe burst on Longhaugh Road near the junction at Pitkerro Road.

The rupture created a large hole in the road, causing a flood near the Iceland supermarket.

Engineers worked through the night to restore supplies after 9,500 homes were left with no water.

Repairs to the water main were completed shortly after 6am on Thursday but some people did not see their water return until 5pm that day.

The road remains closed while work to restore the surface goes under way.

Diversions are currently in place towards Fintry for those travelling west and Whitfield for those going east of Longhaugh Road.

‘Significant’ damage to Longhaugh Road in Dundee

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water and our contractors will be working over the coming days and into next week to repair and reinstate the road surface.

“The impact on the road has been significant and our priority is to ensure a high standard of reinstatement across a relatively extensive area affected.

“While we will seek to re-open the road as early as we can, the nature of the work means that we expect this to be towards the end of next week.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the continuing road closure and thank road users for their patience while our team works to achieve a long-lasting repair.”