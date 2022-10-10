Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
October 10 2022, 3.51pm Updated: October 10 2022, 4.16pm
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.

Dundee City Council has been told to “come clean” on whether any of the £6.1m of public money allocated for repairs on the Olympia centre can be recovered.

The huge sum will be used to fix up the nine-year-old leisure centre after it closed suddenly in October 2021.

Northeast Scotland Labour MSP, Michael Marra, says key among lingering questions is whether it’s too late for the council to recoup any of the public money in a legal case.

It has previously been claimed any case against builders Mansell — now owned by Balfour Beatty — could be time-barred for a challenge, meaning taxpayers will be forced to foot the bill.

And repeated questions put to the council on the issue from its members and the press have been met with resistance so far.

‘Costs met by taxpayers’

The city council was asked if a legal case was in preparation or underway against Balfour Beatty but it declined to answer.

It was again contacted and asked to explain if there was a legal reason for keeping the information from the public but did not give one.

Mr Marra, a former Dundee councillor, said: “Will those who delivered this disastrously flawed building project be liable for the cost or will they not?

“The people of Dundee deserve an answer.

“Correspondence released under freedom of information laws show that senior SNP councillors knew about the problems at Olympia years ago.”

There are still unanswered questions around the closure of the Olympia one year on.

He continued: “If it now emerges that it is too late to claim the multi-million pound costs of these major repairs from the builder due to the SNP sitting on their hands then they are doubly liable.”

‘Inappropriate to comment’

The centre was shut suddenly shortly after reopening at the tail end of the pandemic.

Serious concerns over the safety of light fixings were raised and upon further checks, severely corroded bolts, rusted flumes, and water leakage near electrical equipment were all found.

It was shut indefinitely to allow for widespread repairs and the public has been left without a major leisure centre ever since.

Questions remain over whether the build quality, a lack of maintenance, or a mix of both could be to blame.

It is now slated to reopen in October 2023 with repairs having begun this summer.

The entrance to the Olympia.

The council has only provided a short statement making clear no more information surrounding liability will be revealed to the public.

It said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on questions surrounding legal liability in this matter.”

The council’s head of legal and democratic services, Roger Mennie, was then asked the same questions in an email but did not respond.

Referring to this in a phone call, the council spokesman emphasised that the press office speaks for the council, without variation.

Georgia Cruickshank, Labour councillor for Maryfield, also asked legal services for an answer but was told nothing new.

Council must ‘come clean’

Mr Marra added: “The council did not act on the repairs until the building had fallen into such a dangerous state that it is now closed for years to the public who paid the bills.

“On top of that all of these repair costs will of course be met by the taxpayer.

“If there is some reason other than time having run out that no legal case appears to have been raised then what is it?

“The situation is as intolerable as it is incompetent. All of this sits at the SNP administration’s door. They must come clean at long last.”

‘The best interests of the public’

At a council recess sub-committee in July, Ms Cruickshank was told by Roger Mennie, that he could not discuss the issue of liability in a “public forum”.

Georgia Cruickshank, Scottish Labour Councillor for Maryfield.

This is despite Ms Cruikshank making clear she believes it is likely in the public interest to do so.

‘Dundonians deserve transparency’

Also responding to the lack of clarity on a legal case to recoup money, Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden, said: “The saga at this crucial facility has got completely out of hand. The council has a number of important questions to answer, and it’s time they face up to that.

“The people of Dundee deserve transparency and accountability. Most important of all, they need to get this facility properly up and running again.”

Here’s how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia closure

Editor's Picks