Concern growing for missing Dundee man who failed to return from Glasgow day trip

Concern is growing for a 57-year-old Dundee man who failed to return home from a Glasgow day trip.

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace Martin Anthony McGinlay, who took a bus to Scotland’s largest city from Seagate Bus Station on Saturday morning.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins in height, with a slim build and short grey/white hair.

When last seen, Martin was wearing a black parka jacket, green cargo trousers, green and beige hillwalking boots and was in possession of a yellow medium-sized backpack.

Missing man may have travelled

Inspector Lucy Cameron, from Longhaugh Police Station, Dundee, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Martin.

“Martin got the bus from the Seagate Bus Station, Dundee, to Glasgow city centre for a day trip at about 10am on Saturday and has since failed to return to his home address.

“It is possible that Martin may have travelled to Edinburgh from Glasgow.

“Any person with information that could help us trace Martin is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number PS-202210-0829 or speak to any officer.”