Missing Dundee man Martin McGinlay found safe and well

A missing 57-year-old Dundee man who failed to return home from a Glasgow day trip has been found safe and well, police say.

Officers had appealed for help from the public to trace Martin Anthony McGinlay after he was last seen in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

His disappearance prompted concerns for his welfare, but in an update Police Scotland confirmed he had now been traced.

A spokesperson also thanked members of the public who helped to share the missing person appeal.