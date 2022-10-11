Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
October 11 2022, 5.24pm Updated: October 11 2022, 6.24pm
A pothole on South Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
A pothole on South Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The number of potholes on Dundee’s roads is expected to rise as the council plans a dramatic cut to its resurfacing budget.

The local authority has confirmed it plans to resurface just 1% of the city’s road network annually from next year.

It is part of wider plans to make £45m in budget savings in the next four years.

It’s despite the city council’s record on such repairs being already well below the Scottish average.

The jarring news for the city’s drivers was revealed in data given by the city council to two West End councillors acting on numerous complaints from local residents.

The council’s roads and pavements capital plan would see a cut of £370k cut next year.

The councillors say the problem lies in a lack of funding at local and national levels.

‘Funding level inadequate’

West End Liberal Democrat councillor, Michael Crichton, said: “We get many complaints about the state of many of Dundee’s roads and pavements and we feel that roads staff do as good a job as they possibly can with the funding made available by the council.

Potholes on Turnberry Avenue, Dundee.

“The bottom line, however, is that the funding level is simply inadequate and with further cuts likely to come, the situation can only get worse.”

The numbers were provided by the roads maintenance partnership, an alliance between Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts that manages the council’s 550km road network.

The average percentage of roads resurfaced in a year across all council areas in Scotland is currently 2.53% — with Dundee’s currently much lower at 1.88%.

‘Council voted increase down’

Mr Crichton’s Liberal-Democrat colleague, Fraser Macpherson said: “Earlier this year at the council budget, the Liberal Democrats proposed an £3 million increase in funding for the Roads Maintenance Partnership – £1m more for winter maintenance spending and £2m more for pavements and roads improvements in Dundee.”

He continued: “The other parties unfortunately voted this down but we will continue to argue for and propose increased funding for better pavements and roads in Dundee.

“If that’s not done, the situation going forward is very grave, with a completely inadequate resurfacing regime meaning poorer conditioned roads and pavements and more patching up rather than proper resurfacing.   It is a serious situation.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

‘Failure of Scottish government’

Mr Crichton added: “This underlines the failure of Scottish Government to properly fund local authorities – councils have received a disproportionate unfair share of public sector funding cuts.

“This is having real and very negative effects on the provision of council services and roads and pavements condition is just one of the many impacts of these cuts.”

In May, Scottish government Finance Minister, Kate Forbes laid out spending plans that froze council budgets for the next four years.

Ms Forbes said money is prioritised for health and social care, education and tackling climate change. She added that this was due to UK Government budget decisions taken that decided the block grant for the Scottish Government.

Dundee City Council did not respond to a request for comment.

