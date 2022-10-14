Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player who took his own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player who took his own life

By Jake Keith
October 14 2022, 1.08pm Updated: October 14 2022, 2.46pm
Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days. Image: SNS Group
Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days. Image: SNS Group

A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health talks featuring former All Black Ben Atiga.

Keen sportsman and former soldier Adam Grassie died in 2016 aged just 25, leaving his friends and family devastated.

Team Adam XV was set up in the wake of his death in aid of suicide prevention and has organised several fundraisers for Samaritans and Papyrus.

And the team is to put on seminars named Playing On next week at David Lloyd in Monifieth to help promote open discussion on sport, fitness, and mental health.

Full-back Atiga, who was capped once for New Zealand, will give a talk on Wednesday about his own mental health battles including a period of depression.

Adam’s death ‘affected many people’

It’s hoped the seminars will get more people to open up to those close to them if they are struggling or check in on friends and family.

Scott McIntyre, Adam’s friend and former teammate at Morgan Wasps, has been leading the effort alongside Greig Simpson and Greg Smith.

He said: “Adam’s death affected everyone a lot, including me.

Adam Grassie.

“Obviously for all the people closest to him it was really hard.

“Guys still find it tough to speak about it.

“Setting up the team gave us a chance to honour his memory and we want to keep it going after the pandemic forced us to pull back on a few things.

“We hope these talks will get people speaking about mental health.”

Adam played as a junior player at Morgan and had served in the Royal Engineers.

He was also a Dundee MMA team member.

Atiga to speak about own troubles

New Zealand-born Atiga, who is half-Samoan and half-Tongan, has spoken openly about some of the challenges he faced during his professional career and in his personal life.

He revealed he once got to “a really dark place” and even quit the game aged just 25 before eventually returning.

Having retired in 2015 due to chronic knee and hip problems, he is now player development manager for Edinburgh Rugby and set up the ‘Rugby for Life’ initiative there.

Ben Atiga after signing for Edinburgh in 2012. Image: SNS Sport

Scott, 32, hopes Atiga’s talk will send a powerful message.

“Ben Atiga was obviously a well-known player and he will be able to bring the conversation forward,” he said.

“He has been part of the professional set-up and so can speak about the pressures there but a lot of it is relevant for grassroots sport as well.”

Scott added: “All the seminars will hopefully help destigmatise mental health and find solutions.”

Who else is speaking?

The talks are taking place on Monday and Wednesday from 6.30-9pm.

Monday: Rock Steady Boxing (non contact boxing organisation for patients with Parkinson’s disease) and Oddballs Foundation (testicular cancer awareness charity).

Wednesday: Ben Atiga, The Chris Mitchell Foundation (set up in memory of Stirling-born footballer Mitchell who took his own life in May 2016), and Dr Minha Rajput-Ray (an expert on the mental health impact of injury and illness).

It will be the second such event after one held in February this year featuring wellbeing and mental health expert Matthew Mason-Hames.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented