Banner to be raised on Dundee’s Discovery in fight against gender-based violence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A banner will be raised on Dundee’s Discovery ship to mark the annual 16 days of activism to tackle gender violence against women and children.

A host of events are planned from November 25 to mark the United Nations annual campaign, one of the biggest in the world.

The 16 days of activism will kick off with a community event in Stobswell and a takeover of Discovery Point.

One of the flagship events is the annual Reclaim the Night march, taking place on November 28.

Ann Hamilton, chairwoman of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, said it is important those who feel strongly about ending violence against women have an opportunity to contribute.

She added: “Everyone has a vital role to play in ending the circumstances which enable male violence against women and children and whatever they can do to engage with it does make a difference.

“Please come along and take part in any of the many events, either virtually or in person and add your voice to the growing clamour for violence against women to end.”

What events are taking place in Dundee?

Discovery takeover (25 November) – The 16 days of activism will kick off with a banner raised on the Discovery

The 16 days of activism will kick off with a banner raised on the Discovery Student club night (November 26) – Dundee University and the students’ association will put on a united front to tackle gender based violence, with a club night taking place at DUSA featuring Drag karaoke.

Dundee University and the students’ association will put on a united front to tackle gender based violence, with a club night taking place at DUSA featuring Drag karaoke. Reclaim the Night (November 28) – Locals are being asked to meet at Magdalen Green for the march which will culminate at the V&A with guest speakers.

Locals are being asked to meet at Magdalen Green for the march which will culminate at the V&A with guest speakers. Finale (7.45pm, December 9) – A vigil in the city square will be held at with a candle lit in memory of every woman killed by male violence in the last year.

Full details of the programme and how to get involved can be found here.