Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

By Laura Devlin
October 17 2022, 5.03pm Updated: October 17 2022, 7.14pm
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.

Police are investigating a break in at the Argos store in Dundee Sainsbury’s over the weekend.

The supermarket on Tom Johnston Road, Broughty Ferry, is believed to have been hit on Saturday evening between 8.50pm and 11.40pm.

A number of items were stolen, including electronic goods and computer games.

The Argos store was subsequently shut to customers on Sunday when staff reported the incident to police.

Argos confirmed the shop reopened to the public on Monday and that staff are helping the police with their enquiries.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am, police received a report of a break-in at a premises in Tom Johnston Road on Sunday.

“An investigation is under way.

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries and continue to check relevant CCTV footage.”

An Argos spokesperson said: “Police were called to the Argos store within Sainsbury’s Dundee Superstore on Sunday morning and we are supporting their investigation.

“The Argos store is open again as usual.”

Police are appealing to those with information to come forward.

Constable Andrew Nicoll said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 8pm on Saturday and 12am on when the crime occurred.

“In particular, anyone with a dash cam is asked to check the footage as it could have captured images which could assist our investigation. Any small piece of information could prove significant.”

People can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0960 of October 16 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Frequent anti-social behaviour

The Broughty Ferry Sainbury’s superstore has been plagued with anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, with reports of vapes and alcohol “routinely” being stolen.

One customer said he has repeatedly witnessed youngsters lifting items off the shelves before “bragging” about it outside.

General view of the entrance, Sainsbury’s, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

It is also understood that staff have been told by bosses they should not tackle the thieves and instead pass any information they have to police.

Police have previously confirmed they were increasing their presence around the store in a bid to “minimise anti-social behaviour and crime.”

Store working with police

Sainsbury’s also previously confirmed they were working with the police to try tackle the continuing behavioural problems impacting the Broughty Ferry store.

Last month, a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We continue to work alongside the police and community groups to address anti-social behaviour affecting our Dundee superstore and the community it serves.”

