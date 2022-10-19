Man arrested over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee vaccine centre By Poppy Watson October 19 2022, 2.54pm Updated: October 19 2022, 5.49pm Police were called to reports of a disturbance around 1pm. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested following a “disturbance” at Dundee’s vaccination centre. Police arrived at the clinic on Commercial Street shortly before 1pm on Wednesday. Four cops were seen entering the former Zara store, which has operated as a vaccination centre since last October, following removal of the jag site at the Caird Hall. The vaccination centre in Dundee’s former Zara store. It is not known if the man was there for a vaccination. The clinic has continued to operate as usual, despite the incident. Police attended 'disturbance' at Dundee vaccine centre A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.55pm on Wednesday, police were called to the High Street area of Dundee, following a report of a disturbance. "One man has been arrested and enquiries are continuing." NHS Tayside declined to comment on the incident, describing it as a "police matter". 