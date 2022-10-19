Man arrested over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee vaccine centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following a “disturbance” at Dundee’s vaccination centre.

Police arrived at the clinic on Commercial Street shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

Four cops were seen entering the former Zara store, which has operated as a vaccination centre since last October, following removal of the jag site at the Caird Hall.

It is not known if the man was there for a vaccination.

The clinic has continued to operate as usual, despite the incident.

Police attended ‘disturbance’ at Dundee vaccine centre

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Wednesday, police were called to the High Street area of Dundee, following a report of a disturbance.

“One man has been arrested and enquiries are continuing.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment on the incident, describing it as a “police matter”.