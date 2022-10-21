TeleTots winner Leo Tang shows star quality by sharing prize with children’s hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

TeleTots winner Leo Tang shows star quality by sharing prize with children’s hospital

By Cheryl Peebles
October 21 2022, 9.00am
TeleTots winner Leo Tang with his proud mum Judy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
TeleTots winner Leo Tang with his proud mum Judy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Our TeleTots 2022 winner Leo Tang, 3, proved he really is a star – by sharing his prize with poorly children.

Leo won a £250 toy shop voucher for coming first in the Evening Telegraph’s contest to find Tayside and North Fife’s cutest wee ones.

And he and mum Judy spent some of the money on toys and books for the Archie Foundation to cheer up young patients in Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Leo, from Dundee, attracted the most votes from readers to be named the TeleTots 2022 winner, closely followed by Blake Taylor and third-placed Rex Anderson.

Pictures of children and babies in the running were published in a series of supplements in the Tele in September.

TeleTots 2022 winner: Leo Tang

Leo is a worthy winner of Tele Tots. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Judy was stunned to be told Leo had won, saying: “I wasn’t expecting it all! Thank you to everyone who voted for him!”

She described Leo as a “really happy, bubbly and cheeky” child, but it was his kind nature which inspired Judy, a healthcare assistant at Ninewells Hospital, to donate some of the prize to the Archie Foundation.

She said: “He’s too young to understand but he does like to share.

“£250 is a lot of money and he’s got a lot of toys already. Christmas is coming up too so I thought it would be a good idea to buy books and toys to donate.”

Leo chose the books and toys to give to the Archie Foundation. Image: Judy Tang.

Leo helped choose which of the bundle of goodies bought by Judy to give, and they visited the charity to hand them over.

Photography session

As well as the voucher Leo won a fine art child portrait session with Chris Scott Photography, a print and digital images worth £850.

Chris will welcome Leo and Judy to his Dundee studio in Riverside Court, where he uses state-of-the-art Canon equipment and Profoto lighting.

He says he spends time playing with children and ‘being silly’ to make them comfortable and get the best results.

With a bespoke package for every client, Chris said Judy and Leo will get something “very special indeed”.

TeleTots runners-up Blake and Rex get canvas prints of their submitted photographs and toy shop vouchers.

