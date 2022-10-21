TeleTots winner Leo Tang shows star quality by sharing prize with children’s hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our TeleTots 2022 winner Leo Tang, 3, proved he really is a star – by sharing his prize with poorly children.

Leo won a £250 toy shop voucher for coming first in the Evening Telegraph’s contest to find Tayside and North Fife’s cutest wee ones.

And he and mum Judy spent some of the money on toys and books for the Archie Foundation to cheer up young patients in Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Leo, from Dundee, attracted the most votes from readers to be named the TeleTots 2022 winner, closely followed by Blake Taylor and third-placed Rex Anderson.

Pictures of children and babies in the running were published in a series of supplements in the Tele in September.

TeleTots 2022 winner: Leo Tang

Judy was stunned to be told Leo had won, saying: “I wasn’t expecting it all! Thank you to everyone who voted for him!”

She described Leo as a “really happy, bubbly and cheeky” child, but it was his kind nature which inspired Judy, a healthcare assistant at Ninewells Hospital, to donate some of the prize to the Archie Foundation.

She said: “He’s too young to understand but he does like to share.

“£250 is a lot of money and he’s got a lot of toys already. Christmas is coming up too so I thought it would be a good idea to buy books and toys to donate.”

Leo helped choose which of the bundle of goodies bought by Judy to give, and they visited the charity to hand them over.

Photography session

As well as the voucher Leo won a fine art child portrait session with Chris Scott Photography, a print and digital images worth £850.

Chris will welcome Leo and Judy to his Dundee studio in Riverside Court, where he uses state-of-the-art Canon equipment and Profoto lighting.

He says he spends time playing with children and ‘being silly’ to make them comfortable and get the best results.

With a bespoke package for every client, Chris said Judy and Leo will get something “very special indeed”.

TeleTots runners-up Blake and Rex get canvas prints of their submitted photographs and toy shop vouchers.