Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients at a Dundee doctors’ surgery could face a near five-mile round-trip to see their GP under plans to merge two practices.

The operator of Wallacetown Health Centre in Stobswell and Douglas Medical Centre is proposing to centralise its services at the east end site.

It would mean a GP service would no longer be provided at the Wallacetown facility on Lyon Street – which opened in 1978 and once served about a quarter of the city’s population.

Patients living nearby would instead have to use a car, bus or taxi to reach the Douglas surgery or register with another practice.

Bid to improve phone access for patients

Family Medical Group, which is behind the move, says it could provide a “more effective service” from the one location and improve phone access.

Patients have mixed views about the idea.

Theresa Fairfield, 80, told The Courier: “That wouldn’t be any good. I’ve been a patient here all my life.

“I don’t drive, it would mean I have to get two buses. It’s too far away, I live at St Mary’s.”

A man, who did not want to be identified, simply said: “I don’t feel good about it.”

However, one patient who supports the move said: “The problem they’ve got with the building is that it’s not modern enough for them to provide the type of service that they want to.

“Maybe it’s for the best. I’ll stick with them – it’s just in Douglas and I can drive.”

Another Wallacetown patient also said the changes to the phone system “can only be a positive”.

Family Medical Group says patients would be able to keep their doctors after the closure of Wallacetown, or register with one of “many” other practices in the Stobswell area.

A statement said: “We have applied to move our GP service provision to Douglas Medical Centre.

“This is for a variety of reasons including a GP retiral, increased demand and being unable to improve our telephone access while based at Wallacetown.

This is only a proposal for the moment, and will not go ahead without a full consultation with NHS Tayside and our patients

“We hope to provide all our services at Douglas Medical Centre with no practice-based services at Wallacetown Health Centre

“This is only a proposal for the moment, and will not go ahead without a full consultation with NHS Tayside and our patients.

“You will be given the opportunity to voice your opinion and all your comments will be carefully considered.”

How can Wallacetown patients have their say?

Family Medical Group is holding two drop-in events where patients can ask questions or express their concerns.

These will be held at:

Douglas Medical Centre waiting room on Tuesday November 1 from 2.30-4.30pm

Wallacetown Health Centre patient education room on Thursday November 4 from 2.30-6pm.

Anyone unable to attend can leave a comment in a box supplied at both practices, or by completing an online survey before midnight on November 6.

How and when will a decision be made?

Following the consultation, a report will go to city health officials for a final decision – potentially before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership is working closely with the practice to support the engagement process with registered patients of Family Medical Group.

“Following the completion of the engagement process, the proposed changes by Family Medical Group will be submitted to Dundee Integration Joint Board for consideration.

“A paper will then go to the Tayside NHS board.”