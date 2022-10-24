Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs

By Poppy Watson
October 24 2022, 6.37pm
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Patients at a Dundee doctors’ surgery could face a near five-mile round-trip to see their GP under plans to merge two practices.

The operator of Wallacetown Health Centre in Stobswell and Douglas Medical Centre is proposing to centralise its services at the east end site.

It would mean a GP service would no longer be provided at the Wallacetown facility on Lyon Street – which opened in 1978 and once served about a quarter of the city’s population.

Patients living nearby would instead have to use a car, bus or taxi to reach the Douglas surgery or register with another practice.

Bid to improve phone access for patients

Family Medical Group, which is behind the move, says it could provide a “more effective service” from the one location and improve phone access.

Patients have mixed views about the idea.

Theresa Fairfield, 80, told The Courier: “That wouldn’t be any good. I’ve been a patient here all my life.

“I don’t drive, it would mean I have to get two buses. It’s too far away, I live at St Mary’s.”

Douglas Medical Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

A man, who did not want to be identified, simply said: “I don’t feel good about it.”

However, one patient who supports the move said: “The problem they’ve got with the building is that it’s not modern enough for them to provide the type of service that they want to.

“Maybe it’s for the best. I’ll stick with them – it’s just in Douglas and I can drive.”

Another Wallacetown patient also said the changes to the phone system “can only be a positive”.

Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Family Medical Group says patients would be able to keep their doctors after the closure of Wallacetown, or register with one of “many” other practices in the Stobswell area.

A statement said: “We have applied to move our GP service provision to Douglas Medical Centre.

“This is for a variety of reasons including a GP retiral, increased demand and being unable to improve our telephone access while based at Wallacetown.

This is only a proposal for the moment, and will not go ahead without a full consultation with NHS Tayside and our patients

“We hope to provide all our services at Douglas Medical Centre with no practice-based services at Wallacetown Health Centre

“This is only a proposal for the moment, and will not go ahead without a full consultation with NHS Tayside and our patients.

“You will be given the opportunity to voice your opinion and all your comments will be carefully considered.”

How can Wallacetown patients have their say?

Family Medical Group is holding two drop-in events where patients can ask questions or express their concerns.

These will be held at:

  • Douglas Medical Centre waiting room on Tuesday November 1 from 2.30-4.30pm
  • Wallacetown Health Centre patient education room on Thursday November 4 from 2.30-6pm.

Anyone unable to attend can leave a comment in a box supplied at both practices, or by completing an online survey before midnight on November 6.

How and when will a decision be made?

Following the consultation, a report will go to city health officials for a final decision – potentially before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership is working closely with the practice to support the engagement process with registered patients of Family Medical Group.

“Following the completion of the engagement process, the proposed changes by Family Medical Group will be submitted to Dundee Integration Joint Board for consideration.

“A paper will then go to the Tayside NHS board.”

