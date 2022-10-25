Dundee ‘heat map’ to pinpoint all city’s warm banks in battle against fuel poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee ‘heat map’ to pinpoint all city’s warm banks in battle against fuel poverty

By Jake Keith
October 25 2022, 5.21pm Updated: October 25 2022, 6.03pm
The Rev Canon Kenneth Gibson at St Mary Magdalene's Church, Dundee, which is giving out free coats. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Rev Canon Kenneth Gibson at St Mary Magdalene's Church, Dundee, which is giving out free coats. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

A Dundee ‘heat map’ pinpointing all the city’s warm banks is to be launched to help those struggling this winter.

Communities across Dundee are making an extra effort this year to provide heated spaces for locals during the cost of living crisis.

And Dundee City Council is set to launch an online interactive map to help people find what it is describing as “cosy spaces”.

It is expected to be accessed via an app but further details will be announced soon.

Among those to be listed will be St Mary Magdalene’s Church near the city centre, just off Constitution Road.

The coffee room in the building will provide a safe haven for a few hours per week where locals can get something to eat and drink and grab a free winter coat.

‘Personally, I hate the cold’

The Rev Canon Kenneth Gibson, the church’s rector, said: “It’s just to try and help folk.

“Offering free coats is the kind of unique thing that we are doing.

“It’s no questions asked; it’s a tough situation if you are struggling to afford a coat.

Rev Canon Kenneth Gibson with Judy Robinson (pastoral assistant) and Sally Carus. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“It’s really difficult times for people just now. Personally, I hate the cold. I can handle being hungry but not being cold so I just hate the thought of people sitting freezing.”

He added: “The map is a great idea and it will help people find somewhere warm if they need it.”

Named the Cosy Space & Big Coat Project, the church will welcome all every Wednesday between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

And on the last Wednesday of each month, it will take place from 12.30pm to 2.30pm with free soup, bread, cheese, and coffee/tea.

Various community facilities are being lined up for use as warm banks across the city with The Maxwell Centre, The Boomerang Centre, and Arthurstone Community Library understood to be options.

The charity Faith in Community Dundee is supporting the council alongside faith communities and community food projects to help deliver as many spaces as possible before temperatures plummet.

‘No money left’ to tackle harsh winter

Council leader, John Alexander, recently revealed the council has “no more money left” to help people if a harsh winter hits in the coming months.

He said all the money available to tackle the cost of living locally has already been allocated and called for more help from the UK Government.

The council has so far managed to find £25,000 to support community warm banks through the Dundee Partnership’s community regeneration fund.

Mr Alexander said: “I am increasingly concerned about the reality of this crisis as the cold weather starts to come in.

olympia closed
John Alexander.

“The community regeneration fund is open for applications for projects that can help people and I would encourage groups to apply as soon as possible.

“Although we are not talking about huge sums, it is funding that could support vital interventions at a neighbourhood level for people who are really struggling.”

The Coldside Community Forum is one of those to have benefited from funding to help organise projects in the area offering advice, food, and heated spaces.

Murray Webster from Coldside Community Forum said: “The current cost of living crisis that is now impacting communities across the city and will likely continue for some time needs urgent action.

“These projects alone will not solve the problem but are part of the work being carried out across the city.”

Dundee City Council has been asked for more information on the proposed warm bank map.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented