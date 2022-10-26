Elderly Dundee wheelchair user feels ‘trapped in own home’ as requests for home ramp ignored

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly wheelchair user says he feels trapped in his Dundee home amid a long wait for a ramp to be installed.

Bob Heath, 72, has been struggling to get out his house on Kilravock Gardens ever since a fall nine weeks ago severely affected his mobility.

But without disabled access his wife Valerie, 74, has been left to lift the wheelchair and assist Bob down steps every time they go out the house together.

Their social landlord Angus Housing Association says it is awaiting a referral from NHS Tayside before it can install the ramp in the home they have shared for the past 30 years.

‘It feels like nobody cares’

Bob said: “I am relying on Valerie so much; it is really difficult for her. A ramp doesn’t seem like an awful lot to ask for.

“They (the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership) keep saying we are on the waiting list for an occupational therapist but we get no more information.

“I’m having awful problems. I feel trapped.”

Valerie said: “We just want to get this sorted; it feels like nobody cares.

“It’s really, really annoying. I’m 75 next week, how am I meant to keep doing this?

“Bob is struggling and he needs help.”

The couple, originally from OIdham, moved up to Dundee in the early 1990s and are now settled in the Whitfield housing scheme.

But recently life has become more difficult.

Difficulties after pneumonia and stroke

Bob suffered a stroke three years ago which badly affected the left side of his body while an episode on pneumonia also left him in intensive care in 2020.

After a long road to recovery he then fell in the kitchen in August and needed physiotherapy to walk again.

He now requires an occupational therapist as he struggles to walk more than very short distances within the small terraced home.

Valerie added: “It has been hard to cope, if I’m honest. I’m trying the best I can but a ramp would make life so much easier.

“I nearly lost him from pneumonia during the pandemic and I just want to make sure he’s OK now.

“He’s been through hell and back.”

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We do not discuss individual cases but if anyone has any concerns they should contact occupational therapy directly.”

A spokesperson for Angus Housing Association, which would be responsible for installing a ramp, said: “We are awaiting a referral from health and social care before we are able to action this.

“This would include detailed information about the height and the gradient (of the ramp) needed.

“The tenants are aware of this and we would aim to have the ramp installed within three or four weeks of this happening.”