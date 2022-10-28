West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks

By Laura Devlin
October 28 2022, 10.36am
Roseangle car park, Dundee.
Roseangle car park, Dundee.

Parking permits the West End of Dundee could be back on the table as the latest proposals in a long-running saga are brought forward.

Plans for a scheme allowing residents living near seven car parks to pay for an annual permit, rather than daily parking charges, have been proposed.

The proposals have been made by Lib Dem councillors Fraser MacPherson and Michael Crichton, who are calling for a fairer approach to parking charges in the area.

Dundee City Council previously quashed plans for parking permits for residents in the West End, as well as Coldside and Maryfield, citing a lack appetite for the plans.

What are the new West End parking proposals?

If the proposals are approved, residents living in the areas immediately adjacent to the following car parks will be entitled to a permit:

  • Roseangle
  • Pennycook Lane
  • Miller’s Wynd
  • Ryehill Lane
  • Mid Wynd
  • Union Place North
  • Bellfield Street North

The plans are less comprehensive to the ones which were rejected by councillors in March.

If those proposals had been approved, it would have allowed residents to park in designated on-street areas, as well as the car parks.

The councillors in favour said this would have eliminated almost all commuter parking from the streets within the zone.

The new plan, however, only covers parking in the seven car parks and will not enable on-street parking.

Similar scheme in Broughty Ferry

Councillor Fraser MacPherson has been a vocal supporter of parking permits for West End residents and highlights other Dundee areas where similar schemes are in place.

He said: “The charges for the car parks are £2 per day.

“That’s £10 per week and if you add it all up, over £500 per year.

“That’s a bit much and I don’t think it’s fair.”

parking charges west end dundee
West End councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: DC Thomson.

“We want to introduce a scheme similar to what they have in Broughty Ferry.

“Residents can opt to buy a permit and they can then park in the [Queen Street, Brook Street or Fort Street] car parks there.

“We need to do something to help the [West End] residents.”

There are no details on how much the West End parking permit would cost residents if introduced, however the Broughty Ferry permit costs £84 per year.

‘It would be nice to have a permit’

The plans for a parking permit scheme were welcomed by some residents who hoped it would save them money in the long term.

Charges were reintroduced at the seven West End car parks in September 2021 after being temporary scrapped during the pandemic.

One resident, who did not wished to be named, said: “As charges are only between 9 and 5, Monday to Friday, if I’m at work all day then I don’t pay parking.

“However, if I am off or working from home, it’s £2 per day.

“I’ve had a look at my bank statement and I’ve spent £99 on the JustPark app since November last year.

“I need to use the app because the card part of the machine never works, so any permit less than £99 for a year would be worth it, I guess.”

Dundee City Council’s city development committee will consider the proposal at a meeting on Monday.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented