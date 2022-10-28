West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parking permits the West End of Dundee could be back on the table as the latest proposals in a long-running saga are brought forward.

Plans for a scheme allowing residents living near seven car parks to pay for an annual permit, rather than daily parking charges, have been proposed.

The proposals have been made by Lib Dem councillors Fraser MacPherson and Michael Crichton, who are calling for a fairer approach to parking charges in the area.

Dundee City Council previously quashed plans for parking permits for residents in the West End, as well as Coldside and Maryfield, citing a lack appetite for the plans.

What are the new West End parking proposals?

If the proposals are approved, residents living in the areas immediately adjacent to the following car parks will be entitled to a permit:

Roseangle

Pennycook Lane

Miller’s Wynd

Ryehill Lane

Mid Wynd

Union Place North

Bellfield Street North

The plans are less comprehensive to the ones which were rejected by councillors in March.

If those proposals had been approved, it would have allowed residents to park in designated on-street areas, as well as the car parks.

The councillors in favour said this would have eliminated almost all commuter parking from the streets within the zone.

The new plan, however, only covers parking in the seven car parks and will not enable on-street parking.

Similar scheme in Broughty Ferry

Councillor Fraser MacPherson has been a vocal supporter of parking permits for West End residents and highlights other Dundee areas where similar schemes are in place.

He said: “The charges for the car parks are £2 per day.

“That’s £10 per week and if you add it all up, over £500 per year.

“That’s a bit much and I don’t think it’s fair.”

“We want to introduce a scheme similar to what they have in Broughty Ferry.

“Residents can opt to buy a permit and they can then park in the [Queen Street, Brook Street or Fort Street] car parks there.

“We need to do something to help the [West End] residents.”

There are no details on how much the West End parking permit would cost residents if introduced, however the Broughty Ferry permit costs £84 per year.

‘It would be nice to have a permit’

The plans for a parking permit scheme were welcomed by some residents who hoped it would save them money in the long term.

Charges were reintroduced at the seven West End car parks in September 2021 after being temporary scrapped during the pandemic.

One resident, who did not wished to be named, said: “As charges are only between 9 and 5, Monday to Friday, if I’m at work all day then I don’t pay parking.

“However, if I am off or working from home, it’s £2 per day.

“I’ve had a look at my bank statement and I’ve spent £99 on the JustPark app since November last year.

“I need to use the app because the card part of the machine never works, so any permit less than £99 for a year would be worth it, I guess.”

Dundee City Council’s city development committee will consider the proposal at a meeting on Monday.