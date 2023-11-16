4 Christmas events in Dundee that will spread festive cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

4 Christmas events in Dundee that will spread festive cheer

From markets to Christmas light switch-ons, there will be plenty for locals to attend.

By Jake Keith & Laura Devlin
people enjoying a christmas event in dundee
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Christmas is just around the corner and there are a number of events taking place in Dundee this year.

From markets to Christmas light switch-ons, there will be plenty for locals to attend.

Broughty Ferry’s flagship event on Brook Street was back on this year after being cancelled in 2022 due to high winds.

And there are plenty of other events that are guaranteed to spread festive cheer.

Christmas events in Dundee 2023

West End Christmas Fortnight

Dundee West End Christmas lights switch-on in 2021
West End Christmas lights switch-on in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The annual two week celebration kicks off on November 23, with the main event of the fortnight also taking place on this day .

The Christmas lights will be switched on and there will be a festive market as well as concert at Dundee West Church.

This will run from 4pm to 8pm at the Miller’s Wynd car park and community fridge on  Perth Road. The light switch on will take place at 7pm.

There are more than 50 events taking place up until December 6.

Winterfest

Children enjoy the snow globe at Dundee Winterfest event in 2021
Children enjoy the snow globe at Winterfest in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Winterfest will have a new home in 2023 after two years at Slessor Gardens.

Organisers say this year’s festive offering will be held at a new city centre site and will be smaller compared to previous years.

It will run from December 1 to Christmas Eve, and will be open between 10am and 6pm daily.

Although there will be no big wheel or ice rink, Winterfest 2023 will still have a selection of hot and cold food, drink, and festive stalls.

City Square

people interacting with Beano decorations in Dundee City Square
The 3D Christmas cards at a previous event  in City Square. Image: DC Thomson.

The City Square festivities kick off on November 25 with the Dundee Hooley and carry on up to the weekend before Christmas Day.

Now in its second year, the Dundee Hooley will see festive fun and entertainment in City Square from 3pm.

The streets will be filled with a torchlit procession led by the Lord Provost, accompanied by community groups and performances from Thingumajig Theatre and Urban Moves.

And from November 30, other activities will be running at City Square each Thursday to Sunday, until 1pm on December 23.

The Dundee Hooley 2022. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk. 

That includes free activities in the Nordic Tipi, where visitors can see Santa, the Dundee Christmas Card themed around A Christmas Carol, illuminated wishing fountains, curling, Pingoo and his new reindeer pals and the opportunity to post a letter to Santa.

A Christmas Special will also be held on December 2 featuring ice carving, a free unicorn dance party, an appearance from Poppy Bubbles and complimentary face painting.

On the morning of December 23, Santa will gather letters from Dundee’s children before setting off for the North Pole.

Christmas markets

Charlotte Inglis and Gail Renwick with a Christmas Wreath at Glamis Castle Christmas market
Charlotte Inglis and Gail Renwick with a Christmas Wreath at Glamis Castle at a previous market. Image: DC Thomson.

As well as the Christmas market in the West End, there are also festive shopping events at The McManus, Discovery Point, and the V&A.

There are markets further afield at Glamis Castle 12 miles away and Forbes of Kingennie, just a few miles outside the city to the east.

Tayside and Fife Christmas events

There are also a number of other Christmas events in Tayside and Fife including in Perth, Cupar, and Carnoustie.

A total of 18 Christmas lights switch on events are being held throughout the area.

More from Dundee

Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Police guard tent in Dundee garden after 'unexplained' death of man, 50
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Route of Dundee pro-Palestine march revealed as over 1,000 expected to join protest this…
7
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face…
Black Rooster Peri Peri is set to open next month in the former Freddy's outlet on Arbroath Road.
Black Rooster: Ex-Scottish Premiership footballer revealed as Dundee franchisee
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Broughty Ferry DJ 'gutted' as car stolen near home
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
'Officer and a gentleman': Retired RAF recruiter and Dundee English teacher Alastair Allan of…
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Dundee and Aberdeen
Christmas in the West End in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
19 great pictures as Broughty Ferry Christmas lights switched on
2

Conversation