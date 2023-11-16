4 Christmas events in Dundee that will spread festive cheer

Christmas is just around the corner and there are a number of events taking place in Dundee this year.

From markets to Christmas light switch-ons, there will be plenty for locals to attend.

Broughty Ferry’s flagship event on Brook Street was back on this year after being cancelled in 2022 due to high winds.

And there are plenty of other events that are guaranteed to spread festive cheer.

Christmas events in Dundee 2023

West End Christmas Fortnight

The annual two week celebration kicks off on November 23, with the main event of the fortnight also taking place on this day .

The Christmas lights will be switched on and there will be a festive market as well as concert at Dundee West Church.

This will run from 4pm to 8pm at the Miller’s Wynd car park and community fridge on Perth Road. The light switch on will take place at 7pm.

There are more than 50 events taking place up until December 6.

Winterfest

Winterfest will have a new home in 2023 after two years at Slessor Gardens.

Organisers say this year’s festive offering will be held at a new city centre site and will be smaller compared to previous years.

It will run from December 1 to Christmas Eve, and will be open between 10am and 6pm daily.

Although there will be no big wheel or ice rink, Winterfest 2023 will still have a selection of hot and cold food, drink, and festive stalls.

City Square

The City Square festivities kick off on November 25 with the Dundee Hooley and carry on up to the weekend before Christmas Day.

Now in its second year, the Dundee Hooley will see festive fun and entertainment in City Square from 3pm.

The streets will be filled with a torchlit procession led by the Lord Provost, accompanied by community groups and performances from Thingumajig Theatre and Urban Moves.

And from November 30, other activities will be running at City Square each Thursday to Sunday, until 1pm on December 23.

That includes free activities in the Nordic Tipi, where visitors can see Santa, the Dundee Christmas Card themed around A Christmas Carol, illuminated wishing fountains, curling, Pingoo and his new reindeer pals and the opportunity to post a letter to Santa.

A Christmas Special will also be held on December 2 featuring ice carving, a free unicorn dance party, an appearance from Poppy Bubbles and complimentary face painting.

On the morning of December 23, Santa will gather letters from Dundee’s children before setting off for the North Pole.

Christmas markets

As well as the Christmas market in the West End, there are also festive shopping events at The McManus, Discovery Point, and the V&A.

There are markets further afield at Glamis Castle 12 miles away and Forbes of Kingennie, just a few miles outside the city to the east.

Tayside and Fife Christmas events

There are also a number of other Christmas events in Tayside and Fife including in Perth, Cupar, and Carnoustie.

A total of 18 Christmas lights switch on events are being held throughout the area.