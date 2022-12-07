Dundee University chiefs’ expenses laid bare – including £4.50 bus fare for £240k-a-year principal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee University chiefs’ expenses laid bare – including £4.50 bus fare for £240k-a-year principal

By Jake Keith and Joely Santa Cruz
December 7 2022, 5.01pm
Professor Iain Gillespie, Dundee University's principal.
Professor Iain Gillespie, Dundee University's principal.

Cash-strapped Dundee University is splashing out thousands of pounds every year to cover expenses for hotels, meals, and taxis for its highest-paid staff.

Since 2017, almost £50,000 has been claimed by the registered charity’s executive group, which contains all its senior decision-makers.

The university, like all others in Scotland, receives a significant proportion of its funding from the Scottish Government.

Some of the reasons for the claims include relocating for the job, VIP dinners, and hotel visits in the UK and abroad.

Among them is a claim by Professor Iain Gillespie, the university’s principal, for a £4.50 Edinburgh Airport bus home in December last year.

International travel among expense claims

Former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander, who is the university’s vice principal for international and is responsible for driving up the number of international students enrolling at the institution, claimed the most.

Ms Alexander got more than £12,000, including £1,200 on hotels and meals on an eight-day trip to South East Asia in January 2019.

She also made two claims for £5 taxi journeys and a “subsistence” claim of £3.58.

Prof Gillespie, who is also the vice-chancellor, also claimed while on various trips to the tune of £6,300 and one of his biggest expenses was a £480 meal in October 2021 following Cop26.

Prof Gillespie treated 10 people including a Malawian minister and his colleagues, as well as members of the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) to dinner at Café Royal in Edinburgh.

Union anger at ‘hypocrisy’

Susan Robertson, from Unite the Union, says the amount claimed will anger many staff as controversial pension changes to the lowest paid employees come into effect in January.

She said: “This shows the sheer hypocrisy that Dundee University states on one hand that it is cash strapped and that is why they are content to send my members into pension poverty yet they have the money to splash out on expenses for the Principal Iain Gillespie and vice principal (for international) Wendy Alexander who are already earning exorbitant salaries.

“Times must be tough indeed for the principal, who earns between £240,000 and £250,000, when he has to claim £4.50 for a bus to get him from Edinburgh Airport to his home in Edinburgh.

“That’s while my members in Grades 1-6 — the lowest paid staff at the university — worry about how they are going to afford to get into work every day.”

A total of £48,237.18 has been claimed by the various staff members to occupy the seven posts over the past five years.

Staff striking outside the university this year.

Of this, £8,000 was paid in “relocation expenses” to both Ms Carol Prokopyszn and scandal hit Professor Andrew Atherton.

Prof Atherton, the former principal, received the payment before being suspended amid allegations of bullying and failing to pay rent.

He resigned after just 10 months in the job and the university managed to recover £4,333 of his relocation expenses.

Ms Prokopyszn received the same amount to move to Dundee to take up a job as director of finance four years ago but recently left for Manchester University this year.

Dundee University say international trips are boosting student recruitment

Flights are generally excluded from expenses as they are booked centrally through the university’s travel provider.

Dundee University says all staff are entitled to claim back expenses incurred in the course of carrying out duties on behalf of the university.

It says senior staff and many others not part of the executive group active in operations around the world often need to travel to carry out these tasks.

A spokesperson said: “Our national and international activity is focused on strategic growth and engagement that strengthens the university.

“While we have had to work with reduced central funding from government over the past five years (the period covered by these figures) we have massively increased our income from our international operations, including student recruitment which has a knock-on economic benefit for the city in excess of £160 million per year.”

