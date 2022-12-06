Irn-Bru Snowman to visit Perth and Dundee as iconic Christmas advert returns to screens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mischievous star of Irn-Bru’s iconic Christmas advert will visit Dundee and Perth as part of a nationwide challenge to snatch a can from his frozen hands.

The Snowman is hiding at landmarks and buildings across Scotland over 10 days as the advert returns to TV screens.

And the unmistakable 6ft festive character will be appearing in Perth in Wednesday and Dundee on Friday.

In the famous festive advert, the Snowman – based on the film and picture book of the same name – ruins Christmas for a little lad by stealing his coveted can of Irn-Bru.

Ahead of the Snowman’s visit to Tayside, Irn-Bru has revealed two cryptic clues to help fans find him.

Those in Perth can find a freebie at two locations – one near “George-ous Bru-tiques” and another at a “tailor-made” venue for the Snowman.

In Dundee, fans can make a “bru-nique discovery” at Queen Vic’s.

They have also been told that “beyond Desperate Dan, you’ll find a can”.

To support the search, Snowman sightings will be revealed on Irn-Bru’s social channels.

Some of Scotland’s most followed social media stars – such as Paul Dock and Calum Bowie – will also share cryptic clues across their Instagram and TikTok platforms.

Prizes to be won for fans who find the Snowman

Adrian Troy, marketing director at AG Barr, said: “In Scotland, the return of Irn-Bru’s Snowman to our screens means the festive period has truly begun.

“But, as a big fan of the ginger nectar, this also means he’s coming for our Bru.

“Alongside the ad going live, we wanted to bring the Snowman to life in cities across Scotland – with life-sized pop-ups and amazing prizes to get everyone in the festive spirit.

“Keep your eyes peeled at the start of December and snatch a can from his snowy hands for the chance to win a trip in the incredible seaplane.”

For those who find the Snowman after his Irn-Bru can has been nicked, there are still prizes to be won, including Hydro tickets for Lizzo and Blink 182 and Irn-Bru Carnival tickets.

Fans simply need to post a picture of the two-metre frosty figure on their socials and tag the soft drink producer to be in with the chance of winning.