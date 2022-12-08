Four-day snow and ice warning blankets Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across Tayside and Fife are being warned to expect weather-related disruption amid a four-day yellow snow and ice alert.

Many woke up to snow this morning as a cold snap hit Scotland, with the mercury predicted to drop to lows of -3°C.

The temperature will feel much colder, however.

The Met Office is warning of potential disruption due to ice and snow across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife until noon on Sunday.

And forecasters say more severe alerts may be issued as the week goes on with an increasing risk of snow as cold air arrives from the Artic.

It is not known how long the cold spell will last, but chilly temperatures are expected to continue into next week.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Yellow warnings for ice and snow have been issued for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the east coast and South West England.

“Showers will turn more wintry with an increasing risk of snow as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.”

He said widespread frosts are likely, adding: “More severe weather warnings may be needed as we head through the week.”

Some drivers experienced delays on Thursday as the A90 northbound closed early on Thursday for a brief period after a HGV lost traction, and the A93 snow gates between Glenshee and Braemar were closed for six hours because of the snow.

A two-car crash in Dunfermline also prompted some congestion on Whitefield Road shortly after 8am.

Some bus services were also affected, including the X7 service north from Arbroath, with services terminating early at Stonehaven.

Local joy at first signs of snow

But many were happy to see the first signs of snow this winter.

St Andrews University tweeted a picture of one of its students walking along the snowy pier in the Fife town.

Snow on the pier in St Andrews – now that's something you don't see every day! ❄️ 📸 Student Simon Schwesig from Germany braving the cold for a bracing walk on the first day of snow in town this winter. #EverToExcel pic.twitter.com/HrOfkfo84v — University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) December 8, 2022

The tweet said: “Snow on the pier in St Andrews – now that’s something you don’t see every day.

“Student Simon Schwesig from Germany braving the cold for a bracing walk on the first day of snow in town this winter.”

Residents in Dundee were pleasantly surprised to see snow lying on the ground in the city on Thursday morning.

First snow in Dundee, early morning 😍 pic.twitter.com/thJLLhbmWJ — dice wyrd (@DiceWyrd) December 8, 2022

One user tweeted: “First snow in Dundee, early morning.”

Another in Fife tweeted: “Snow has finally arrived.”