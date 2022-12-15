Missing Dundee woman Lisa Simpson found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Missing Dundee woman Lisa Simpson has been traced after she was reported missing earlier this month.

The 40-year-old was reported missing on December 2 after last being seen in Glasgow.

An extensive appeal was launched to find her, with police also looking to talk to a man in connection with her disappearance.

Missing woman traced in Dundee

Police have now confirmed that Lisa has been found safe and well in Dundee.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeals to trace 40-year-old Lisa Simpson, who was missing from Dundee and last seen in the Glasgow area.

“Thank you again.”