Man, 49, seriously injured after Dundee flat fire

A 49-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with “serious injuries” after a fire tore through a block of flats in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Provost Road shortly after 7am on Saturday.

A 57-year-old man and a 50-year-old man have also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The street was closed for around two hours while four fire crews tackled the blaze, which a spokesperson confirmed was extinguished at 8.30am.

Police say they are investigation the cause of the fire.

The extent of the damage to the building is not yet known.

Police inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15am on Saturday, we were called to a report of a fire within a block of flats on Provost Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 49-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

“A 57-year-old man and a 50-year-old man have also been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire within a flat at 7.22am.

“We had four pumps in attendance. Two from Macalpine Road, one from Kingsway East and one from Blackness Road.

“We are no longer in attendance – the fire was extinguished at 8.30am”.