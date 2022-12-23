MasterChef winner gives free Christmas cooking lessons to female offenders in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Women living at Dundee’s new custody unit have been given free Christmas dinner tips in a visit by one of Scotland’s top chefs.

Gary Maclean, winner of the BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals, gave lessons to offenders at the Bella Community Custody Unit in the Hilltown.

Maclean, who is Scotland’s national chef and hosted DC Thomson’s Menu Food and Drink Awards this year, put on demonstrations as well as tastings.

Residents benefit from expert advice

The workshop was designed to help them feel more confident buying, preparing, cooking, and serving their Christmas meals.

Scottish Prison Service catering manager Jamie Bryceland said: “We are really grateful to Gary Maclean for coming in and sharing his knowledge and experience with us.

“It was an excellent demonstration and I know the women learned lot and will have benefitted enormously from it, especially just before Christmas.

“Many of our women are about to cook their first Christmas dinner for years. When they are liberated, they may be cooking for children or grandchildren, partners or friends.

“We want them to have the life skills to be able to do that and more, so they leave here feeling confident that they have all the ingredients they need to succeed.”

Glasgow-born Maclean, 45, who won the TV competition back in 2016, teaches cooking at the City of Glasgow College as the executive chef.

As Scotland’s first national chef, he helps promote Scottish produce around the world.

He also visited the Lilias Community Custody Unit in Glasgow to help residents there.

Unit is UK first on offender rehabilitation

The unit, which opened this summer, is a UK-first in how it deals with female offenders.

Each woman housed at the facility receives their own bedroom with an en-suite toilet and a shared fully-fitted kitchen and living room.

Some of the rooms have scenic views out over the River Tay.

There is a community hub with a kitchen, flat-screen TV, computer, WiFi and a reading corner, while the garden features picnic benches and play equipment for children.

There is also an on-site gym and a healthcare centre.

The prison service believes this environment will help the women to reintegrate back into society better than a traditional jail.