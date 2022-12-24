Police appealing for information on missing Dundee man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police appealing for information on missing Dundee man

By Matteo Bell
December 24 2022, 6.37pm
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Dundee man Ryan McPhee.

The 22-year-old – who has links to Fife – was last seen on Dunmore Street in Kirkton at 10.15am on Christmas Eve.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, with a fair complexion, a stocky build, dark hair and a beard.

Police ‘growing concerned’ for missing man Ryan McPhee

The missing man was last seen wearing a yellow hooded top, a black jacket, black trousers and black, green, and grey Nike trainers.

Sergeant Beverley Symon from Downfield Police Station said: “We are growing concerned for Ryan’s welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1128 of Saturday 24/12/2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Missing fife teenager
Missing Dundee man traced safe and well

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Ryan McPhee. Image: Police Scotland/PA.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented