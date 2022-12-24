Police appealing for information on missing Dundee man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Dundee man Ryan McPhee.

The 22-year-old – who has links to Fife – was last seen on Dunmore Street in Kirkton at 10.15am on Christmas Eve.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, with a fair complexion, a stocky build, dark hair and a beard.

Police ‘growing concerned’ for missing man Ryan McPhee

The missing man was last seen wearing a yellow hooded top, a black jacket, black trousers and black, green, and grey Nike trainers.

Sergeant Beverley Symon from Downfield Police Station said: “We are growing concerned for Ryan’s welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1128 of Saturday 24/12/2022.”