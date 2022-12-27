Dundee woman last seen on Boxing Day traced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police appealing for information on a woman last seen in Dundee on Boxing Day say she has been found.

Naomi McMillan was last seen at about midday in Annan Terrace.

Police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 33-year-old had been traced.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Naomi McMillan who had been reported missing from the Dundee area has been traced.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”