A Beano illustrator and a former Dundee United footballer have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

David Sutherland and Andy Robertson are among the first to receive the annual honours under the reign of King Charles III.

60 years of service

Broughty Ferry resident David, 90, has received an OBE for services to Illustration.

For the past 60 years he has been solely responsible for the artwork on The Bash Street Kids comic strip in the Beano.

Born in Invergordon in 1933, David was the youngest of three.

He learnt his trade at Rex Studios, illustrating adverts for all manner of products. When there, he attended evening classes at Glasgow School of Art to add to his qualifications.

He also illustrated cinema advertising posters and was the only artist approved to draw Disney characters in the UK.

More than 4,000 episodes

In 1959, David entered a drawing competition organised by The Courier’s publishers, DC Thomson in Dundee.

His artwork made such an impression that he was offered the chance to illustrate adventure strips for the comics.

He initially cut his teeth on picture stories such as Danny On A Dolphin, and The Great Flood Of London.

In 1962 he replaced Leo Baxendale on The Bash Street Kids. His success saw the strip double from a single page to two and move to the Beano’s coveted centre spread.

He has drawn well over 3,000 individual instalments in the comic. Including all of the specials and annuals he is likely to have sketched more than 4,000 episodes.

Kids have become second family

David said: “When I entered the DC Thomson art competition more than 60 years ago, I couldn’t have guessed where it might lead.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to do something I love for a living, and work with so many talented writers whose words have helped bring these characters to life.

“Working on The Bash Street Kids for so long, these mischievous kids have become a second family to me, and I continue to love spending time in their company.

“To them – Danny, Toots and the rest – I’d like to extend my thanks, and of course to the readers, who I hope continue to enjoy reading about them as much as I enjoy drawing them.”

Beano’s most important illustrator

Beano editor John Anderson said: “David Sutherland is, without doubt, a master technician and humourist, and his 60 years and counting of work on The Bash Street Kids will never be surpassed.”

He added: “It is no exaggeration to say that given his longevity, his work on cover stars Biffo the Bear and Dennis & Gnasher, plus the breadth of his work on the comic more generally, makes him the single most important illustrator in Beano history.

“This honour is the very least he deserves.”

Coming of age at Tannadice

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has received an MBE for services to football, charity and young people.

Glaswegian Robertson, 28, began his senior career with Queen’s Park in 2012 before joining Dundee United a year later.

In his one season at Tannadice he was named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year and also made his international debut.

He joined Hull City in July 2014 for around £2.85m.

And three years later he moved to Liverpool for £8m, which netted United £1m due to a 10% sell-on fee.

At Anfield, Robertson has won the Champions League and Premier League while also captaining his country to Euro 2020.

Charity to help the disadvantaged

In November 2010 he launched the AR26 charity to give opportunities to disadvantaged children.

He set it up with his partner Rachel and it began with a Christmas campaign supporting 26 Scottish charities, including those helping children receive Christmas presents and warm winter clothes.

The charity has since been involved in the annual Kiltwalk, helped tackle unemployment and run Easter and summer football camps.

It additionally facilitates life-changing experiences tailored to a child’s hobbies and interests.

The long-term aim of AR26 is to provide free football coaching for children who will benefit from it most across Scotland.