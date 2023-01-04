Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time By Graeme Strachan January 4 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 4 2023, 9.22am 0 The closure of the store marked the end of an era for retail in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Most Read 1 Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty 2 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium 3 Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity 4 John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire 5 Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter 6 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock 9 Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well 10 Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie More from The Courier Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 7 Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27 COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old… Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of… GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the… St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James… Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells Editor's Picks Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? Police insist free bus passes ‘not cause’ of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells Persimmon Homes reveals start date for Fife farmhouse restoration after four-year wait Bullying and sexual assault among 800 complaints made by Perth prisoners MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I’m ready for Dry January Irish fan’s parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address KEVIN PRINGLE: Rishi Sunak’s government should be working to end strikes Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 7 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 8 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 9 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 10 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023