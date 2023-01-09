Calls for action as Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre shut for more than a month in last 2 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Calls for action as Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre shut for more than a month in last 2 years

By Neil Henderson
January 9 2023, 8.42am
Riverside Recycling Centre has been hit by flooding several times. Image: Paul Reid
Riverside Recycling Centre has been hit by flooding several times. Image: Paul Reid

Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre has been shut for more than a month in the last two years due to flooding, new figures have revealed.

The facility has been repeatedly affected by wet weather, forcing locals to use the city’s only other centre at Baldovie, seven miles away, instead.

Data obtained by The Courier has now revealed the extent of the closures at Riverside.

Since February 2021, the centre – which reopened on Sunday following its latest shutdown – has been closed for a combined total of about 33 days because of flooding.

The closures include:

  • February 5-February 13 2021 – nine days
  • May 24 2021 – three hours
  • August 9 2021 – three hours
  • September 7 2022 – three hours
  • November 18-November 30 2022 – 13 days
  • December 28 2022 – one day
  • December 30 2022-January 8 2023 – nine days

The last closure before February 2021 happened in May 2013.

The council has spent about £2,400 in that time trying to alleviate flooding issues at the site.

Gary Langlands, West End Community Council chairman, believes the closures are leading to fly-tipping.

Gary Langlands of West End Community Council

He said: “While in no way does the community council condone fly-tipping, to have the only recycling centre on this side of the city regularly being closed is only encouraging the public to do the wrong thing.

“We’ve seen examples of large items such as sofas dumped at the Eurobins as well as other fly-tipping incidents.

“The public are right to be concerned and the problem really does now need to be addressed with more urgency as it’s been going on far too long.”

Councillor Fraser MacPherson, who represents the West End, has long called for the flooding issues to be addressed.

A previous closure at Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s unfair to expect the many thousands who rely on the centre to have to put up with the continuous stream of closures.

“We have to accept that Riverside sits in low-lying land but it’s vital that a permanent solution is found.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “An initial site survey has been carried out to identify further mitigations, including a review of the existing drainage runs and flood alleviation pumps.

“Any works that are required will be completed as soon as practicable.”

