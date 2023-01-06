Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat

By Amie Flett
January 6 2023, 11.52am Updated: January 6 2023, 12.12pm
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A man has been charged after police recovered cannabis worth up to £90,000 from a Dundee flat.

Police carried out a drugs search warrant at a property in the Milnbank Road area on Thursday afternoon.

Officers discovered cannabis worth between £70,000 and £90,000 inside.

Man to appear in court

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Gary Cameron, of Lochee Community Policing Team, said: “Drugs continue to cause misery to people within our community and our team are committed to identifying and arresting offenders in relation to the sale of these illicit substances.

“The public plays a major role in these cases and we’d like to thank their continued support in helping us bring these people to justice and remove drugs from our streets.

“Anyone with any concerns around drug misuse can call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

