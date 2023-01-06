Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after police recovered cannabis worth up to £90,000 from a Dundee flat.

Police carried out a drugs search warrant at a property in the Milnbank Road area on Thursday afternoon.

Officers discovered cannabis worth between £70,000 and £90,000 inside.

Man to appear in court

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Gary Cameron, of Lochee Community Policing Team, said: “Drugs continue to cause misery to people within our community and our team are committed to identifying and arresting offenders in relation to the sale of these illicit substances.

“The public plays a major role in these cases and we’d like to thank their continued support in helping us bring these people to justice and remove drugs from our streets.

“Anyone with any concerns around drug misuse can call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”