Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

By Poppy Watson
January 8 2023, 7.41pm Updated: January 8 2023, 8.17pm
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.

A Dundee student calling for a ban on disposable vapes says she is “shocked” after collecting 55 of the colourful plastic tubes during a one-hour walk in the city.

Climate activist Laura Young took to the streets with a plastic bag on Sunday morning to see how many of the littered devices she would find.

She was dismayed to discover about one per minute on her journey from the West End to the city centre and back.

The 26-year-old documented the findings of her “disposable vape hunt” in a Twitter thread.

Laura started a campaign to ban disposable vapes, which can damage the environment, after regularly spotting them on the streets of her home city Glasgow last year.

She moved to Dundee in October to pursue a PhD in climate science between the University of Abertay and the University of Dundee.

She told The Courier: “One of the most common questions I get asked is how many I find.

‘Bundles’ of vapes found around nightclubs, bars and takeaways

“So today I thought, ‘Why don’t I just go on a walk and see how many I find’.

“I managed to find 55 in an hour so – about one per minute- and there were certain times I would find bundles of them.

“I thought that was quite shocking.”

She says the areas around nightclubs, bars and takeaway joints were the worst-hit.

Laura regularly picks up littered vapes. Image: Laura Young

Disposable vapes contain valuable materials including lithium batteries and copper, as well as plastic.

This means they are classed as Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and should be disposed of at household recycling centres.

Laura highlights that incorrect disposal of the items can potentially release hazardous chemical waste into the environment.

In particular, incorrect battery disposal can cause fire and health and safety risks at landfill sites.

Disposable vapes contain valuable materials. Image: Laura Young.

Laura is working with organisations Keep Scotland Beautiful, Marine Conservation Society and Ash Scotland to put pressure on the UK and Scottish governments to ban disposable vapes.

She said: “We are thinking about putting together a open letter for the Scottish Government.

“We are also considering pulling together a petition.

“The dream would be that these things get banned, but in the meantime people can use reusable vapes and there could be something like collection points for disposable vapes outside nightclubs and takeaways.”

Dundee councillors support ban on disposable vapes

Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Crichton, who represents the West End, said: “Disposable vapes are causing a real and very negative problem.

“It is not just litter – these are unnecessary electrical items that contain single use plastic, nicotine and batteries, all of which are hazardous to the environment and wildlife when littered.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

His West End colleague Bailie Fraser Macpherson said: “We agree with Laura – these should be banned.

“Disposable vapes cause harm to the wildlife and are wasting valuable resources.

“Scottish Government ministers must act swiftly to ban disposable vapes to protect young people and our environment from this new and entirely avoidable threat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
2
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee's Hilltown
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter's Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
The woman was attacked in Powrie Park in Fintry. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Residents left 'shocked and scared' after Dundee park sex attack
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Fiona Perry is Scotland's first mobile dental hygienist. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fiona is all smiles as Perthshire mobile dental service geared for success
New Perth CAB employees Dawna Ashby and Steven Laurie were hired to cope with the number of people who need help with energy bills. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perth Citizens Advice Bureau brings in more staff to cope with cost of living…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented