Dundee care home nurse laughed at resident in pain and intimidated colleagues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A nurse could be struck off after laughing at a Dundee care home resident who was in pain and intimidating colleagues.

George Vlasceanu worked at The Bughties Nursing Home on Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry, when the incidents took place between 2016 and 2020.

A probe was later launched by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

A panel found a series of allegations against Vlasceanu to be proven.

‘Look at him crying like a baby’

A witness told the NMC hearing that on one occasion, Vlasceanu was “laughing at listening to (a) resident crying, who was in a lot of pain”.

The witness also claimed Vlasceanu said to a resident, whose condition meant they were often in pain and often cried in pain: “What a baby, look at him crying like a baby.”

The nurse was found to have grabbed a resident with dementia by the wrist and pushed and pulled her, causing her to “squeal” in distress.

Vlasceanu previously denied doing this during an investigation interview.

The NMC also found that less than a month later, Vlasceanu grabbed a female resident’s arm so hard she shouted: “You are going to break my arm.”

He also forced the resident to walk a distance she would normally need a wheelchair for.

A report from the hearing says Vlasceanu was “very heavy handed” and displayed a “pattern of being aggressive” towards residents, as well as “disrespectful and intimidating behaviour” towards colleagues.

Changed address to include expletives

He was also found to have displayed “inappropriate sexual behaviour” towards a colleague.

The NMC found Vlasceanu invaded the colleague’s personal space, touched her hand, asked her to sit close to him and commented on her not wearing a wedding ring.

NHS Tayside staff who were working at the home were withdrawn by the clinical nurse manager after raising concerns about his behaviour.

The panel further found that Vlasceanu had “acted to the detriment of his profession’s reputation” by updating his address on the NMC register to: “B******* C**** No 999 Minesota USA.”

Claim nurse grabbed colleague’s bottom not proven

However, the panel found that a number of allegations against the nurse – regarding his conduct towards fellow staff – were not proven, including:

Cuddling a colleague from behind

Grabbing a colleague by the waist

Pulling a colleague towards him and attempted to kiss her on the neck

Grabbing a colleague’s bottom

Telling a colleague he he liked their legs and bottom

Telling a colleague they looked sexy/beautiful

Panel found nurse ‘has not accepted his behaviour’

The NMC said Vlasceanu showed no “insight, remediation or remorse” about his actions and there was a “significant risk” of him repeating the misconduct.

Residents were also found to have suffered “physical and emotional harm” and were put at risk.

The report stated: “The panel considered that there is no information before it that Mr Vlasceanu has accepted or acknowledged his behaviour in any of the incidents.

“The panel was therefore of the view that Mr Vlasceanu has no insight into his failings in relation to his actions and his pattern of behaviour.”

28-day suspension

Vlasceanu did not attend the hearing and has been suspended until a 28-day appeal period is over, before he is given his full sanction.

It has not been confirmed whether he still works at the care home or in the care sector.

Enhance Health Care, which owned The Bughties – now named Elder Lea Manor – declined to comment.

The Courier has been unable to reach Vlasceanu for comment.