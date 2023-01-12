Seal pup dies after being found on Broughty Ferry beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seal pup dies after being found on Broughty Ferry beach

By James Simpson
January 12 2023, 12.15pm Updated: January 12 2023, 12.19pm
the seal pup found on broughty ferry beach
The seal was taken to National Wildlife Rescue Centre. Image: Shona Thomson

A seal pup has died after being found injured at Broughty Ferry beach.

Beachgoers raised the alarm on Sunday after discovering the stranded animal at the water’s edge, near Broughty Castle.

Despite being taken to National Wildlife Rescue Centre the animal had to be euthanised.

The Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) confirmed the seal had suffered injuries to one of its flippers and was having “severe respiratory issues”.

Shona Thomson, 49, was one of those on the beach at the time said it was sad to hear the animal had died.

Onlookers contacted animal rescue services near Broughty Castle. Image: Shona Thomson

The Broughty Ferry resident told The Courier: “I walked onto beach with my mum and daughter at around 2.30pm

“We saw a large crowd and wondered what they were looking at, then I saw a baby seal lying at the water’s edge.

“I went closer and approached a family standing with a dog to ask if he had phoned any animal rescue.”

Shona said she and her mum noticed the animal “looked very thin”.

She added: “We were worried as it didn’t look right, the man we spoke to also thought it looked like it had an injury on one of its flippers.

“We kept walking along the beach and by the time we got back we couldn’t see it anymore and all the people had gone.

The seal was found near Broughty Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“I was obviously wondering what had happened to the poor seal, it’s so sad to hear it died.

“Given the nature of it’s injuries it’s better it isn’t suffering anymore but it’s still very sad.”

Animal euthanised on ‘welfare grounds’

The SSPCA said the animal was euthanised on “welfare grounds” after being rescued from the beach.

Animal rescue officer, Lucy Rattray, said: “We were alerted to an injured seal pup on the esplanade in Broughty Ferry.

“The seal had injuries to their flipper and was taken to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

“Sadly, on veterinary examination, the seal was also found to have severe respiratory issues and the difficult decision was made to put the animal to sleep on welfare grounds.”

What to do if you find a seal

Ms Rattray urged anyone who comes across a seal to watch and monitor the animal from a distance and call the SSPCA for advice.

“Although they look cute and cuddly, seals are wild animals and even young pups can have a powerful bite so members of the public should remain at a safe distance and keep dogs on leads around them.

“If anyone finds a seal who is visibly sick, injured or in distress we’d ask them to call our animal helpline immediately on 03000 999 999.”

