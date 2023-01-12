Seal pup dies after being found on Broughty Ferry beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A seal pup has died after being found injured at Broughty Ferry beach.

Beachgoers raised the alarm on Sunday after discovering the stranded animal at the water’s edge, near Broughty Castle.

Despite being taken to National Wildlife Rescue Centre the animal had to be euthanised.

The Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) confirmed the seal had suffered injuries to one of its flippers and was having “severe respiratory issues”.

Shona Thomson, 49, was one of those on the beach at the time said it was sad to hear the animal had died.

The Broughty Ferry resident told The Courier: “I walked onto beach with my mum and daughter at around 2.30pm

“We saw a large crowd and wondered what they were looking at, then I saw a baby seal lying at the water’s edge.

“I went closer and approached a family standing with a dog to ask if he had phoned any animal rescue.”

Shona said she and her mum noticed the animal “looked very thin”.

She added: “We were worried as it didn’t look right, the man we spoke to also thought it looked like it had an injury on one of its flippers.

“We kept walking along the beach and by the time we got back we couldn’t see it anymore and all the people had gone.

“I was obviously wondering what had happened to the poor seal, it’s so sad to hear it died.

“Given the nature of it’s injuries it’s better it isn’t suffering anymore but it’s still very sad.”

Animal euthanised on ‘welfare grounds’

The SSPCA said the animal was euthanised on “welfare grounds” after being rescued from the beach.

Animal rescue officer, Lucy Rattray, said: “We were alerted to an injured seal pup on the esplanade in Broughty Ferry.

“The seal had injuries to their flipper and was taken to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

“Sadly, on veterinary examination, the seal was also found to have severe respiratory issues and the difficult decision was made to put the animal to sleep on welfare grounds.”

What to do if you find a seal

Ms Rattray urged anyone who comes across a seal to watch and monitor the animal from a distance and call the SSPCA for advice.

“Although they look cute and cuddly, seals are wild animals and even young pups can have a powerful bite so members of the public should remain at a safe distance and keep dogs on leads around them.

“If anyone finds a seal who is visibly sick, injured or in distress we’d ask them to call our animal helpline immediately on 03000 999 999.”