Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man By James Simpson January 13 2023, 12.57pm Updated: January 13 2023, 1.47pm Mum-of-three Lynsay was attacked on January 4. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee 'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'… REBECCA BAIRD: I'm tired of living in fear of toothache - Dundee dental crisis… Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans Dundee artist's exclusive Robert Burns artwork to be launched at Burns Night event in… Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised? Suffering from 'eco-anxiety'? Why fighting for the planet in Dundee will help Landing gear 'collapsed' during Dundee Airport plane crash Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group's Dundee park sting Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left 'trail of slaughter in their… Most Read 1 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 2 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 3 Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised? 4 Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans 5 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 6 Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding 7 Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth 8 Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their… 9 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 10 Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms More from The Courier John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid… Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show Ryan Dow: Arbroath have done amazing work off the park and we want to… Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA's python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old… Editor's Picks Fife hammer thug jailed for attack on partner Liam Fox contracts hint as gauntlet is laid down to Dundee United stars Thousands of jobs promised for Fife as Forth Ports confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’ Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans Power cut in Leslie leaves homes without electricity Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan and ‘slow going’ transfers Dundee artist’s exclusive Robert Burns artwork to be launched at Burns Night event in Edinburgh Hand-licker put Fife Asda workers at ‘unacceptable risk’ during Covid pandemic Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?