£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs

Up to 50 jobs could be created as plans for a £4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee take another step forward.

Tenpin is planning to transform the old Toys R Us unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Under the proposals, the site will be redeveloped to include a 29-lane bowling alley, karaoke rooms and an escape room complex.

There will also be amusements and food and drink facilities.

An application for work to transform the former shop was given approval by Dundee City Council last year.

Now more details have emerged after councillors met to discuss applications for an alcohol licence and a gaming machine permit at the centre.

Bowling alley ‘significant investment’ for Dundee

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, licensing lawyer Audrey Junner – representing Tenpin – said the development could cost up to £4m and would be a “significant investment” in Dundee.

She said: “The former Toys R Us is a large unit which has been vacant since 2019. This (application) has been a long time in the making.

“It is a significant investment and it will create between 45 to 50 jobs, all of which will be from within the local area.

“This will be a boost to the job market.”

Councillors approved both the alcohol and gaming machine applications.

The operating plan shows the bowling alley will be able to serve alcohol between 10am and 1am Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The company also hopes these hours will be extended during the Christmas period.

The opening hours for the centre as a whole have still to be confirmed.

The firm also has permission to install coin, grabber and fruit machines.

Full list of attractions at Tenpin centre

The full list of proposed attractions at the centre includes:

A 29-lane bowling alley

Two karaoke rooms

Table tennis and pool table zone with about 10 tables

Escape room complex

Multi-level soft play zone for kids aged three to 11

Laser tag arena

Games zone including arcade

Bar/restaurant

Tenpin already runs similar facilities in Glasgow, Falkirk and Edinburgh.

Last month, the company submitted a building warrant application for an initial £800,000-worth of work in the unit.

It has yet to be confirmed when the centre will open.