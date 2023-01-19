Dundee’s disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee’s disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament

By Joanna Bremner
January 19 2023, 3.37pm Updated: January 19 2023, 4.04pm
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's Laura Young has inspired the Scottish Government to consider a potential ban on disposable vapes. Image: Laura Young.

Dundee PhD student Laura Young has inspired the Scottish Government to consider banning disposable vapes.

Laura Young is a climate activist and influencer based in Dundee.

She has been fighting to ban disposable vapes for the last six months.

In recent weeks, she walked around Dundee and gathered a shocking one vape a minute.

Laura hopes to bring a petition to the Scottish Government to encourage a ban on disposable vapes.

Scottish Government will consider a potential ban on disposable vapes

Green MSP Gillian Mackay today asked the Scottish Government what work is under way to examine the impact of vapes on public health.

“As well as being an issue for public health, they are an issue for the environment,” she said.

Gillian asked health secretary Humza Yousaf whether he would support a ban on single-use vapes.

Mr Yousaf made “special mention” of Dundee’s Laura Young.

“She has done an incredible job going around the country picking up these vapes that are undoubtedly causing environmental harm.”

The health secretary said he would work together with the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity and “ask stakeholders with the relevant expertise to examine the evidence and assess what actions the Scottish Government and other partners should take.

“That will include the consideration of a potential ban.”

Dundee city centre has become ‘dumping ground’ for disposable vapes

Mercedes Villalba is Labour MSP for North East Scotland.

The MSP added: “Dundee city centre has become such a dumping ground for disposable vapes that it is risking public health.

“Ministers should examine expanding the ban on single-use plastics to include disposable vapes and e-cigarettes. And in the meantime introduce interim measures to support local authorities in recycling them.”

In a visit to a recycling centre in Glasgow, Laura discovered that staff did not know where the disposable vapes were meant to go.

“It makes me think that if one doesn’t know they all probably will have uncertainties with it,” Laura told The Courier.

“After all the work that has been done to raise awareness about these issues, it has still not trickled through to the waste industry yet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

From left, Caroline Cooper, Philip Cooper and Ronnie Hamill at a site next to their homes earmarked for glamping pods.
Perth residents slam plans for 'second-rate theme park' at Murrayshall
2
Janice Haig at the floodgate near her home in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How Perth council floodgate created residents' sewage water misery
Author David Profumo and actor Burn Gorman opened the 2023 salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kinclaven Bridge on Meikleour Estate. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo land lead roles in Tay salmon fishing…
Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Residents' anger at Crombie Park damage one year on from Storm Arwen Picture shows; Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Crombie Country Park. Supplied by James Lamont Date; 19/10/2022
Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still…
Nature Watch: Revealing the secret life of a Scottish river
Paul 'Smudger' Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How I... went from fire fighter to rescuing whales in the Forth
Dr Yasemin Acar in Istanbul engaging. She is passionate about climate activism and believes it can benefit people mentally. This image shows Yasemin sat on rainbow-coloured staircase.
Suffering from 'eco-anxiety'? Why fighting for the planet in Dundee will help
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
Cameron McNeish. Image: Richard Else/Adventure Show Productions
'Great danger' for Cairngorms and Fife hills as ministers pledge to double windfarm power

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented