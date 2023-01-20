Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20 2023, 5.17pm Updated: January 20 2023, 6.22pm
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee city councillor has slammed a suggestion from the Scottish Government that councils take money for raising educational attainment at schools in deprived areas to patch council tax shortfalls.

The option is given in a circular sent to Scotland’s local authorities in September called: “Funding Flexibilities – revenue options for consideration across Local and Scottish Government.”

Labour party group leader and councillor for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan, says the choice offered proves the Scottish Government is “not interested” in improving the lives of children in hardest hit areas.

Mr Keenan highlighted the government’s advice while commenting on a £4.7 million budget slash for Dundee’s share of Scottish Attainment Challenge funding due to be discussed at Monday night’s children and families committee.

The attainment scheme, was set up in 2015 with the aim of enabling greater fairness in educational achievement across Scotland. A report to the committee shows a vast budget slash, from above £6 million in 2021/22 to £1.3 million proposed for 2025/26.

The city’s local authority will decide council tax charges as part of budget-setting in the coming weeks.

John Alexander, Dundee City Council’s SNP leader, last week wrote to Nicola Sturgeon emphasising the effect the Scottish Government’s December budget will have on “vital local services and on the most vulnerable in our communities”

‘Taken to cover council tax shortfalls’

Speaking of the cuts to attainment challenge funding for Dundee, Mr Keenan said: “The thing that makes this cut to our Education Department more galling is that the Scottish Government put out a circular that will allow the financial flexibility of other authorities to use the attainment challenge monies taken from Dundee to cover their council tax shortfalls.

“Too much of Dundee City Council’s funding is ring-fenced by the Scottish Government and as you can see from above just how easy it is for them to withdraw.

“A month away from setting the Council Tax budget which, due to the Scottish government’s shortfall in funding, will mean around £14.5m will need to be saved from the city council’s budget.

‘Further cuts, more posts removed’

He continued: “In addition to this on Monday evening, the council administration will propose another Scottish Government cut of around £1.25m from ring-fenced funding allocated to close the attainment gap.

“A further 26 posts will be removed from education delivery – this is on top of the 22 posts removed last year.

“That’s a total of 48 posts being removed long before the task of closing the attainment gap has been achieved.

Everyone is aware of the amount of Education that our children have missed out on over the last few years so we can ill-afford to be losing this funding.”

