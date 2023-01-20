Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee city councillor has slammed a suggestion from the Scottish Government that councils take money for raising educational attainment at schools in deprived areas to patch council tax shortfalls.

The option is given in a circular sent to Scotland’s local authorities in September called: “Funding Flexibilities – revenue options for consideration across Local and Scottish Government.”

Labour party group leader and councillor for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan, says the choice offered proves the Scottish Government is “not interested” in improving the lives of children in hardest hit areas.

Mr Keenan highlighted the government’s advice while commenting on a £4.7 million budget slash for Dundee’s share of Scottish Attainment Challenge funding due to be discussed at Monday night’s children and families committee.

The attainment scheme, was set up in 2015 with the aim of enabling greater fairness in educational achievement across Scotland. A report to the committee shows a vast budget slash, from above £6 million in 2021/22 to £1.3 million proposed for 2025/26.

The city’s local authority will decide council tax charges as part of budget-setting in the coming weeks.

John Alexander, Dundee City Council’s SNP leader, last week wrote to Nicola Sturgeon emphasising the effect the Scottish Government’s December budget will have on “vital local services and on the most vulnerable in our communities”

‘Taken to cover council tax shortfalls’

Speaking of the cuts to attainment challenge funding for Dundee, Mr Keenan said: “The thing that makes this cut to our Education Department more galling is that the Scottish Government put out a circular that will allow the financial flexibility of other authorities to use the attainment challenge monies taken from Dundee to cover their council tax shortfalls.

“Too much of Dundee City Council’s funding is ring-fenced by the Scottish Government and as you can see from above just how easy it is for them to withdraw.

“A month away from setting the Council Tax budget which, due to the Scottish government’s shortfall in funding, will mean around £14.5m will need to be saved from the city council’s budget.

‘Further cuts, more posts removed’

He continued: “In addition to this on Monday evening, the council administration will propose another Scottish Government cut of around £1.25m from ring-fenced funding allocated to close the attainment gap.

“A further 26 posts will be removed from education delivery – this is on top of the 22 posts removed last year.

“That’s a total of 48 posts being removed long before the task of closing the attainment gap has been achieved.

Everyone is aware of the amount of Education that our children have missed out on over the last few years so we can ill-afford to be losing this funding.”