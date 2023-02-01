VIDEO: Brian Cox success to be followed by many more exclusive Courier subscriber events in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The recently staged Evening with Brian Cox event held at Courier publisher DC Thomson’s Meadowside HQ in Dundee is one of many exclusive events being planned for Courier subscribers in the months ahead.

Around 190 Courier subscribers welcomed the Hollywood star “home” to Dundee on Friday January 20 at an exclusive “in conversation” event about his life and career.

The Dundee-born and raised actor was interviewed by Courier editor David Clegg.

Engaging subscribers

The fireside chat was followed by an audience Q&A session and the opportunity to get a signed copy of Brian’s autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

Now, following a similar exclusive Evening with Ricky Ross event held in November, head of subscriptions Graham McDougall said that there were ambitions to hold further exclusive events for Courier subscribers in future.

“This is exactly the kind of event we want to put on, creating experiences our subscribers will remember for a long time,” said Mr McDougall.

“Brian was top of the list that they asked for and I’m delighted everyone had such a great evening.

“It will be hard to top but we can’t wait to have more of these in the coming months.”

Dundee born and bred

During the entertaining event, which was free of charge to Courier subscribers, Brian talked about his years growing up in Dundee, his early career in theatre and recent success in film and TV shows including award-winning series, Succession.

Before the event, Brian was given a tour of the DC Thomson building.

On a visit to The Courier newsroom, he even took the opportunity to try out Courier editor David Clegg’s chair.

It was a poignant moment as in the award-winning series Succession, he plays Logan Roy, the fictional Dundee-born patriarch of the dysfunctional Roy family and the billionaire founder of the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.

Courier editor David Clegg said: “This was a wonderful event for our subscribers giving an insight into the career and life of one of Dundee’s most famous sons.

“I know those in attendance were also delighted with the amount of time Brian took to sign books and take selfies after the event.

“From a personal perspective, I also thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to give a tour of The Courier newsroom to the one and only Logan Roy.”

Future events – and how to subscribe

The Courier subscriptions team sees such events as a great opportunity to give subscribers access to people and experiences that they won’t get anywhere else.

For details of future events, subscribers should keep an eye on The Courier website site and their inboxes.

The team would like readers to get involved and to hear ideas for future events.

To find out more about subscribing to The Courier, go to www.thecourier.co.uk/subscribe/