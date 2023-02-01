VIDEO: Brian Cox success to be followed by many more exclusive Courier subscriber events in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Brian Cox success to be followed by many more exclusive Courier subscriber events in Dundee

By Michael Alexander
February 1 2023, 10.59am Updated: February 1 2023, 11.00am

The recently staged Evening with Brian Cox event held at Courier publisher DC Thomson’s Meadowside HQ in Dundee is one of many exclusive events being planned for Courier subscribers in the months ahead.

Around 190 Courier subscribers welcomed the Hollywood star “home” to Dundee on Friday January 20 at an exclusive “in conversation” event about his life and career.

The Dundee-born and raised actor was interviewed by Courier editor David Clegg.

Engaging subscribers

The fireside chat was followed by an audience Q&A session and the opportunity to get a signed copy of Brian’s autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

Now, following a similar exclusive Evening with Ricky Ross event held in November, head of subscriptions Graham McDougall said that there were ambitions to hold further exclusive events for Courier subscribers in future.

Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This is exactly the kind of event we want to put on, creating experiences our subscribers will remember for a long time,” said Mr McDougall.

“Brian was top of the list that they asked for and I’m delighted everyone had such a great evening.

“It will be hard to top but we can’t wait to have more of these in the coming months.”

Dundee born and bred

During the entertaining event, which was free of charge to Courier subscribers, Brian talked about his years growing up in Dundee, his early career in theatre and recent success in film and TV shows including award-winning series, Succession.

Before the event, Brian was given a tour of the DC Thomson building.

On a visit to The Courier newsroom, he even took the opportunity to try out Courier editor David Clegg’s chair.

Brian Cox in Courier editor David Clegg’s chair as David looks on. Image: Michael Alexander

It was a poignant moment as in the award-winning series Succession, he plays Logan Roy, the fictional Dundee-born patriarch of the dysfunctional Roy family and the billionaire founder of the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.

Courier editor David Clegg said: “This was a wonderful event for our subscribers giving an insight into the career and life of one of Dundee’s most famous sons.

“I know those in attendance were also delighted with the amount of time Brian took to sign books and take selfies after the event.

Packed house ahead of Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“From a personal perspective, I also thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to give a tour of The Courier newsroom to the one and only Logan Roy.”

Future events – and how to subscribe

The Courier subscriptions team sees such events as a great opportunity to give subscribers access to people and experiences that they won’t get anywhere else.

For details of future events, subscribers should keep an eye on The Courier website site and their inboxes.

The team would like readers to get involved and to hear ideas for future events.

To find out more about subscribing to The Courier, go to www.thecourier.co.uk/subscribe/

Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee

