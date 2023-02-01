Dundee gran fears being ‘trapped’ at home for years due to council waiting list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee gran says she fears being “trapped” at home for years due to a waiting list to get a more suitable property.

Carol Fotheringham, 56, lives on the first floor of a block of flats on Kingsway East.

She suffers from Charcot foot, a condition that affects the bones and joints in people with diabetes.

It means she is unable to get down the stairs without assistance from trained professionals, turning her home into a “prison”.

Gran only leaves home for hospital appointments

The council tenant claims she has been confined to the house for about two years – aside from trips to Ninewells Hospital.

She has applied to the local authority to move to a more suitable home but so far, none have become available.

The former Kingspark School escort says she is “desperate” to get back out and about.

She said: “If this property was on the ground floor I’d be jigging, I’d be able to use an electric wheelchair to get out and about.

“I have a wheelchair waiting for me once I get a move.

“My health deteriorated over the last two years and I was officially registered disabled.

“I also developed Charcot foot and now have to wear a moonboot.

“My family are unable to get me down the stairs safely.

“I’ve always been a sociable person and I’m desperately missing getting out.

“I want my life back – the impact on my mental health of not leaving the house is soul-destroying.”

East End councillor Dorothy McHugh, who was made aware of Carol’s case in November, fears it could be some time before a property becomes available.

Councillor highlights ‘desperate’ situation

She said: “Carol’s situation is pretty desperate.

“She is trapped in her first-floor flat and only able to get out when ambulance staff attend to get her downstairs for hospital appointments.

“I have highlighted her situation to senior housing officers and continue to support her in her effort to be rehoused.

“There is a huge shortage of social housing in Dundee and, despite her intolerable circumstances, it is likely to be some considerable time before a suitable ground-floor property becomes available for her.

“Carol is not alone. My mailbox is full of similar stories – although Carol’s case is quite extreme.

“There are many cases in Dundee of tenants seeking rehousing because of overcrowding, damp conditions, anti-social behaviour and homelessness.

“Not enough council housing is being built and the existing stock is deteriorating.”

Carol, a grandmother of six, says she is on waiting lists for several areas of Dundee in an attempt to get a more suitable home.

‘I fear missing out on watching my grandkids growing up’

She added: “We phone and check regularly to see where I am on the lists.

“It changes from week to week – you’re further up the pecking order and then back down again.

“I fear missing out on watching my grandkids growing up.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Our housing service has recently carried out a home visit to the tenant’s property as part of their rehousing application process in accordance with our allocations policy.

“Tenants who wish to discuss their rehousing application further can do so by contacting our lettings centre directly on 01382 307400.”