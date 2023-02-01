Ian Doig: Architect and former proprietor of Milton House, Monifieth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee architect Ian Doig, who went on to become a successful hotelier and then antiques dealer, has died aged 80.

He combined his career designing public buildings around Tayside with running Milton House Hotel in Monifieth.

When their family had grown up, Ian and his wife Georgie moved to Perthshire and, in time, opened a unit at Abernyte Antiques Centre.

Ian David Doig was born in Dundee, the eldest child of David Doig of Carnoustie and Margaret (Sheppard) of Forfar. His siblings were twins Eleanor and Elizabeth, and Marshall.

His father was a journalist at DC Thomson and was said to be the world’s fastest shorthand writer of his era.

Ian, who grew up in Dundee’s west end was educated at Harris Academy and went on to study architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, Dundee, a subject which became a lifelong passion.

When he was 18, Ian met his future wife, Georgina Vivienne Wilkie, and they married a few years later.

After graduating, Ian was offered a job in the Virgin Islands but instead, opted to take a post in Forfar because he loved Angus and the Scottish countryside so much.

Ian and Georgie moved to Kirriemuir, bought a house and a few years later built a house in its grounds. They went on to have three of a family, Robin, Kirsty and Ailsa.

The family loved the access to the outdoors that Kirriemuir afforded but before long they were ready for a new challenge.

By this time, Ian was working as an architect at Tayside House in Dundee, designing schools and public buildings across Tayside.

Licensed trade

The couple made the decision to take over Milton House Hotel in Monifieth and created something special.

During the day, Ian worked in Tayside House and ran the bar at the Milton in the evenings and on Saturdays.

Only Sundays were set aside as family time. During the rest of the week it was very much a family effort running the Milton for Ian, Georgie and the three children.

The Milton grew into a popular gastro pub, renowned for its basket suppers and live country music.

They ran the hotel for 10 years before settling for a quieter life.

Ian continued to work as an architect and when the children grew up, the couple moved to Perthshire where they developed a beautiful country home.

The couple then ventured into antiques, where they ran a successful business for many years at Abernyte Antiques Centre.

Family and friends

Ian’s interest in antiques and passion of history and politics continued in his twilight years which helped him to have a active and positive outlook.

His daughter, Kirsty, said: “Our father had been suffering with cancer for the last few years where his health started to dwindle considerably, but despite all the difficulties he continued to survive and live longer to enjoy his family and friends around him.

“He will be sadly missed in the community and will always be in the hearts of his family and wife Georgie.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.