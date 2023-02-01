Ian Doig: Architect and former proprietor of Milton House, Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Ian Doig: Architect and former proprietor of Milton House, Monifieth

By Chris Ferguson
February 1 2023, 11.00am
Ian Doig, former architect who owned Milton House Hotel, Monifieth.
Ian Doig, former architect who owned Milton House Hotel, Monifieth.

Dundee architect Ian Doig, who went on to become a successful hotelier and then antiques dealer, has died aged 80.

He combined his career designing public buildings around Tayside with running Milton House Hotel in Monifieth.

When their family had grown up, Ian and his wife Georgie moved to Perthshire and, in time, opened a unit at Abernyte Antiques Centre.

Ian David Doig was born in Dundee, the eldest child of David Doig of Carnoustie and Margaret (Sheppard) of Forfar. His siblings were twins Eleanor and Elizabeth, and Marshall.

His father was a journalist at DC Thomson and was said to be the world’s fastest shorthand writer of his era.

Ian, who grew up in Dundee’s west end was educated at Harris Academy and went on to study architecture at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, Dundee, a subject which became a lifelong passion.

When he was 18, Ian met his future wife, Georgina Vivienne Wilkie, and they married a few years later.

Ian and Georgie Doig on their wedding day.

After graduating, Ian was offered a job in the Virgin Islands but instead, opted to take a post in Forfar because he loved Angus and the Scottish countryside so much.

Ian and Georgie moved to Kirriemuir, bought a house and a few years later built a house in its grounds. They went on to have three of a family, Robin, Kirsty and Ailsa.

The family loved the access to the outdoors that Kirriemuir afforded but before long they were ready for a new challenge.

By this time, Ian was working as an architect at Tayside House in Dundee, designing schools and public buildings across Tayside.

Licensed trade

The couple made the decision to take over Milton House Hotel in Monifieth and created something special.

During the day, Ian worked in Tayside House and ran the bar at the Milton in the evenings and on Saturdays.

Only Sundays were set aside as family time. During the rest of the week it was very much a family effort running the Milton for Ian, Georgie and the three children.

The Milton grew into a popular gastro pub, renowned for its basket suppers and live country music.

Architect Ian Doig and his wife Georgie.

They ran the hotel for 10 years before settling for a quieter life.

Ian continued to work as an architect and when the children grew up, the couple moved to Perthshire where they developed a beautiful country home.

The couple then ventured into antiques, where they ran a successful business for many years at Abernyte Antiques Centre.

Family and friends

Ian’s interest in antiques and passion of history and politics continued in his twilight years which helped him to have a active and positive outlook.

His daughter, Kirsty, said: “Our father had been suffering with cancer for the last few years where his health started to dwindle considerably, but despite all the difficulties he continued to survive and live longer to enjoy his family and friends around him.

“He will be sadly missed in the community and will always be in the hearts of his family and wife Georgie.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Ian Doig, former architect who owned Milton House Hotel, Monifieth.
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented