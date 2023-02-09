Dundee barber fears further break-ins as police continue hunt for thieves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A barber fears there will be further break-ins at a Dundee shopping precinct as police continue to hunt for those responsible for a series of thefts.

Barnhill Barber, Lee’s Chinese and The Steeple chip shop at Campfield Square in Barnhill were targeted on January 25.

Sangar Karim, owner of the barbers, says he has since installed CCTV and introduced additional measures to secure the shop.

He has also revealed the break-in has cost him about £500.

‘We’re hearing four people were involved’

He told The Courier: “These shops at Campfield Square have been targeted before on a number of occasions.

“We’re all concerned it will happen again and folk are thinking it’s only a matter of time until the next incident.

“To give me some peace of mind I’ve added the CCTV and put more security outside.

“From what we’re hearing there were four people involved.

“They took a three-figure sum of cash and damaged the door, which has cost around £500.

“It looks like they’ve used something from my shop to force entry into the chip shop.”

Sangar, 36, says he was left in disbelief after being targeted.

‘No shop is safe’

He added: “There is a feeling it was teenagers involved based on what has been spotted on CCTV.

“I almost couldn’t believe they targeted a barber shop – I suppose no shop is safe.

“It was massively frustrating as I was shut for the vast majority of the day, customers had to be turned away.

“Hopefully there will be some news soon regarding the investigation.

“All we can do is try and make our premises as secure as possible.”

Police Scotland says its investigation into the break-ins is continuing.