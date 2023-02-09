Dundee barber fears further break-ins as police continue hunt for thieves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee barber fears further break-ins as police continue hunt for thieves

By James Simpson
February 9 2023, 8.57am Updated: February 9 2023, 3.11pm
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop at Campfield Square.
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop at Campfield Square. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A barber fears there will be further break-ins at a Dundee shopping precinct as police continue to hunt for those responsible for a series of thefts.

Barnhill Barber, Lee’s Chinese and The Steeple chip shop at Campfield Square in Barnhill were targeted on January 25.

Sangar Karim, owner of the barbers, says he has since installed CCTV and introduced additional measures to secure the shop.

He has also revealed the break-in has cost him about £500.

‘We’re hearing four people were involved’

He told The Courier: “These shops at Campfield Square have been targeted before on a number of occasions.

“We’re all concerned it will happen again and folk are thinking it’s only a matter of time until the next incident.

“To give me some peace of mind I’ve added the CCTV and put more security outside.

“From what we’re hearing there were four people involved.

Police at the Campfield Square shops in Barnhill following the break-ins
Police at the Campfield Square shops in Barnhill following the break-ins. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“They took a three-figure sum of cash and damaged the door, which has cost around £500.

“It looks like they’ve used something from my shop to force entry into the chip shop.”

Sangar, 36, says he was left in disbelief after being targeted.

‘No shop is safe’

He added: “There is a feeling it was teenagers involved based on what has been spotted on CCTV.

“I almost couldn’t believe they targeted a barber shop – I suppose no shop is safe.

“It was massively frustrating as I was shut for the vast majority of the day, customers had to be turned away.

The Steeple chip shop was one of three businesses targeted. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Hopefully there will be some news soon regarding the investigation.

“All we can do is try and make our premises as secure as possible.”

Police Scotland says its investigation into the break-ins is continuing.

