1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets

‘Unsightly’ commercial bins will be removed from the streets of Dundee city centre in a new trial.

Large bins used by businesses will have to be stored on their premises under the new scheme, which starts on March 1.

Commercial bins will only be allowed to be left on the street at specific collection times.

Dundee City Council says the sight of bulky, brightly coloured trade waste containers sitting out for long periods can detract from the streetscape, architecture and public art.

They also cause excess waste, fly-tipping and vermin, a statement said, as well as – causing a hazard for pedestrians.

The issue was identified as part of the authority’s Take Pride in your City campaign.

Moving commercial bins will ‘improve the appearance’ of city centre

Mark Flynn, the council’s city development convener, said: “Commercial waste bins left out on the street are unsightly and can be the cause of excess waste, spillage, fly-tipping and vermin.

“The bins also present a hazard for pedestrians. We are working to address these concerns and also to reduce waste by encouraging recycling.

“Improving the appearance of our streets will benefit all who use them – and will be good for businesses too.

“This new approach will help make Dundee city centre cleaner, greener and safer whilst encouraging more visitors to spend time in the area.”

Around 10 commercial waste contractors operate in the city centre, with more than 1,200 containers.

All commercial waste contractors will need a permit to allow the placement of their containers during uplift times.

Similar schemes are already operating in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and St Andrews.