Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was assaulted in the Ardler area of Dundee on Friday night.

Police say they recieved reports a teenager had been assaulted near Gleneagles Avenue around 10pm on Friday.

A heavy police presence was seen near the street on Friday night and Saturday morning, with police cordoning off a wooded area opposite Ardler Primary School.

Multiple police vehicles, as well forensic officers were seen in the area.

One eyewitness said “The police first arrived here last night. There have been police here ever since.”

“At one point a white tent was put up but later taken down again. There have also been forensics officers in white suits and CID have also been here.

“There was still a bit police presence around lunchtime with four vans and a police car all still parked up.

“Police have taped off the area close to the wooded bit and no one is being allowed to go near that spot. Nobody seems to know what is happening.”

Another passer-by said: “I saw four police vehicles – two vans and two cars.

“They have cordoned off a wooded area which seems to have a path running through it.

“It looks like a big search area.”

Local resident Angela Duncan also described seeing the police activity when out walking her dog.

She said: “I just took the dog out for a walk and saw the tape and the police vans.

“I hope it’s nothing serious. I’m just more curious about what’s happened. Nobody is saying anything.”

‘Enquiries are ongoing’

Police Scotland have confirmed an investigation is now ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of a teenage girl being assaulted in the Ardler area of Dundee, near Gleneagles Avenue, around 10pm on Friday.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”