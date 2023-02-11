Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee

By Poppy Watson and Laura Devlin
February 11 2023, 2.52pm Updated: February 11 2023, 3.05pm
Police are investigating the incident. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was assaulted in the Ardler area of Dundee on Friday night.

Police say they recieved reports a teenager had been assaulted near Gleneagles Avenue around 10pm on Friday.

A heavy police presence was seen near the street on Friday night and Saturday morning, with police cordoning off a wooded area opposite Ardler Primary School.

Multiple police vehicles, as well forensic officers were seen in the area.

One eyewitness said “The police first arrived here last night. There have been police here ever since.”

Police parked at the cordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“At one point a white tent was put up but later taken down again. There have also been forensics officers in white suits and CID have also been here.

“There was still a bit police presence around lunchtime with four vans and a police car all still parked up.

“Police have taped off the area close to the wooded bit and no one is being allowed to go near that spot. Nobody seems to know what is happening.”

A police cordon remains in place at the area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Another passer-by said: “I saw four police vehicles – two vans and two cars.

“They have cordoned off a wooded area which seems to have a path running through it.

“It looks like a big search area.”

Local resident Angela Duncan also described seeing the police activity when out walking her dog.

She said: “I just took the dog out for a walk and saw the tape and the police vans.

“I hope it’s nothing serious. I’m just more curious about what’s happened. Nobody is saying anything.”

‘Enquiries are ongoing’

Police Scotland have confirmed an investigation is now ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of a teenage girl being assaulted in the Ardler area of Dundee, near Gleneagles Avenue, around 10pm on Friday.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

